Kimi Antonelli wins Japanese GP; becomes youngest F1 Championship leader

Kimi Antonelli's dominant performance at the Japanese Grand Prix not only secured his second F1 win but also propelled him to become the youngest-ever championship leader, shaking up the Formula One landscape.

IMAGE: Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates winning the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit on Sunday. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Key Points Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes won the Japanese Grand Prix, marking his second consecutive Formula One victory.

The 19-year-old driver becomes the youngest to lead the F1 championship standings.

Oscar Piastri of McLaren finished second, followed by Charles Leclerc of Ferrari in third place.

Oliver Bearman of Haas was involved in a high-speed crash but was later cleared by medical staff.

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday to clinch his second straight Formula One victory and become the youngest-ever championship leader.

The 19-year-old Italian, who had started from pole but quickly dropped back to sixth, crossed the line 13.7 seconds clear of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completing the podium.

Antonelli's teammate George Russell crossed the line fourth with World champion Lando Norris fifth in the other McLaren ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.

Antonelli’s Suzuka win gave him a nine-point lead over Russell in the overall standings.

Haas driver Oliver Bearman was given the all-clear by doctors after limping away from a high-speed crash.