First season with Ferarri 'worst season ever' for Hamilton!

IMAGE: Lewis Hamilton, who joined Ferrari from Mercedes in January, has yet to stand on the podium in 22 races. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

An unhappy Lewis Hamilton said his first season with Ferrari had been the worst of his career after he started last in Las Vegas and finished 10th.



It was the first time since the 2009 Abu Dhabi season-ender that a Ferrari had started at the back of the grid on performance, and the single point he earned on Saturday was scant consolation for the seven-times World champion.



"I feel terrible," Hamilton told Sky Sports television.



"It's been the worst season ever. No matter how much I try, it just keeps going worse.



"I've tried everything, in and out of the car."



Hamilton, who joined from Mercedes in January, has yet to stand on the podium in 22 races, with a sprint win in Shanghai in March the only real bright spot of the campaign.



Ferrari are the only top four team without a win in 2025 and have slipped from close second to McLaren last year to fourth in the standings.



Hamilton has sounded increasingly gloomy about the team's performance, after upbeat comments early in the season, with Ferrari chairman John Elkann recently saying the drivers should talk less and focus on driving.



On Friday, Hamilton had described qualifying as 'horrible'.

Team boss Fred Vasseur said he knew where the Briton was coming from.



"I can completely understand the adrenaline and the emotion and having a comment that is a bit harsh at this stage of the weekend," he told reporters.



"The most important thing is not what they say in the TV pen, it's what they do on Monday morning with the team to try to do better and try to push the team to do better."