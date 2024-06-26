News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Why Lewandowski Retook Penalty

Why Lewandowski Retook Penalty

By REDIFF SPORTS
June 26, 2024 07:36 IST
IMAGE: Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring Poland's first goal from the penalty spot against France. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
 

The controversial Video Assistant Referee (VAR) came to the rescue of Poland striker Robert Lewandowski as he scored from his second attempt from the penalty spot against France in the Euro 2024 match in Dortmund on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The penalty was given after French defender Dayot Upamecano brought down Polish substitute Karol Swiderksi.

IMAGE: France Goalkeeper Mike Maignan saves Lewandowski's penalty but the VAR ruled he had come off his line. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

France Goalkeeper Mike Maignan came up with an excellent stop to save the initial penalty from Lewandoswki but the VAR ruled that the goalkeeper had come off his line prematurely.

Lewandowski got a second opportunity and he made no mistake, slotting the ball in the corner to the goalkeeper's right.

IMAGE: Lewandowski scored on his second attempt for Poland's first goal. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

As per the International Football Association Board's law changes which came into effect last season 2023/24 report, Law 14 on 'The penalty kick' states: "Clarification that the goalkeeper must not behave in a manner that fails to show respect for the game and the opponent, i.e. by unfairly distracting the kicker.

'The defending goalkeeper must remain on the goal line, facing the kicker, between the goalposts, without touching the goalposts, crossbar or goal net, until the ball is kicked. The goalkeeper must not behave in a way that unfairly distracts the kicker, e.g. delay the taking of the kick or touch the goalposts, crossbar or goal net.'

REDIFF SPORTS
