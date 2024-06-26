News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Euro: Denmark in knock-outs after draw with Serbia

Euro: Denmark in knock-outs after draw with Serbia

June 26, 2024 03:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Serbia's Luka Jovic scores a goal that was later disallowed for off-side during the Euro 2024 Group D match against Denmark at Munich Football Arena, Germany, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Serbia's Luka Jovic scores a goal that was later disallowed for off-side during the Euro 2024 Group D match against Denmark at Munich Football Arena, Germany, on Tuesday. Photograph: Michaela Stache/Reuters

Denmark secured a place in the knock-out phase of Euro 2024 with a nervy 0-0 draw in Munich on Tuesday against Serbia, who head home after coming bottom of Group C.

The Danes -- knowing they only needed a draw to move into the next phase -- had more chances with Christian Eriksen pulling the strings from midfield, but were unable to turn that into a goal in their third draw of the tournament.

 

Denmark finish second in the group with Slovenia third, but both sides go through. The two teams finished level on points, goal difference, goals scored and disciplinary record but Denmark finished higher due to the next tiebreaker of who had the best qualifying record.

Denmark will play hosts Germany in the last-16 in Dortmund on Saturday.

Serbia defended stoutly for long periods, but could not provide opportunities for veteran striker Aleksandar Mitrovic who appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty several times. They came fourth in the group with two points from two draws.

Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and teammates applaud fans after the match.

IMAGE: Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and teammates applaud fans after the match. Photograph: Fiona Noever/Reuters

Both teams had goals disallowed, Denmark for a corner that went out of play and Serbia for off-side.

The Danes enjoyed substantial possession in the opening period against a Serbia side needing a victory to have a chance of making the knock-out stage of the tournament.

Eriksen, who set a record for most appearances for Denmark in the match with his 133rd international game, had a shot saved in the first half.

Serbia mainly soaked up the pressure and looked to counter but rarely threatened.

Serbia manager Dragan Stojkovic brought on Dusan Tadic and Luka Jovic to start the second half and his side almost broke the deadlock moments after the break. Jovic later put the ball in the net but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Denmark had 10 total attempts in the match compared to five for Serbia who finished with three strikers as they frantically searched for the goal that would keep them in the tournament.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Euro PIX: Austria down Dutch in a thriller!
Euro PIX: Austria down Dutch in a thriller!
'Respect for father': India call-up special for Nitish
'Respect for father': India call-up special for Nitish
Ponting hails Warner's 'unbelievable career'
Ponting hails Warner's 'unbelievable career'
Euro PIX: England top group; Slovenia reach last 16
Euro PIX: England top group; Slovenia reach last 16
Jolt to Trudeau as party loses stronghold in key poll
Jolt to Trudeau as party loses stronghold in key poll
CBI to produce Kejri in court today, arrest likely
CBI to produce Kejri in court today, arrest likely
IPS officer suspended for allowing hoarding sans nod
IPS officer suspended for allowing hoarding sans nod

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Euro PICS: Mbappe scores but France held by Poland

Euro PICS: Mbappe scores but France held by Poland

T20 World Cup: Gurbaz Leads MVP Race

T20 World Cup: Gurbaz Leads MVP Race

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances