Euro: Denmark in knock-outs after draw with Serbia

IMAGE: Serbia's Luka Jovic scores a goal that was later disallowed for off-side during the Euro 2024 Group D match against Denmark at Munich Football Arena, Germany, on Tuesday. Photograph: Michaela Stache/Reuters

Denmark secured a place in the knock-out phase of Euro 2024 with a nervy 0-0 draw in Munich on Tuesday against Serbia, who head home after coming bottom of Group C.

The Danes -- knowing they only needed a draw to move into the next phase -- had more chances with Christian Eriksen pulling the strings from midfield, but were unable to turn that into a goal in their third draw of the tournament.

Denmark finish second in the group with Slovenia third, but both sides go through. The two teams finished level on points, goal difference, goals scored and disciplinary record but Denmark finished higher due to the next tiebreaker of who had the best qualifying record.

Denmark will play hosts Germany in the last-16 in Dortmund on Saturday.

Serbia defended stoutly for long periods, but could not provide opportunities for veteran striker Aleksandar Mitrovic who appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty several times. They came fourth in the group with two points from two draws.

IMAGE: Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and teammates applaud fans after the match. Photograph: Fiona Noever/Reuters

Both teams had goals disallowed, Denmark for a corner that went out of play and Serbia for off-side.

The Danes enjoyed substantial possession in the opening period against a Serbia side needing a victory to have a chance of making the knock-out stage of the tournament.

Eriksen, who set a record for most appearances for Denmark in the match with his 133rd international game, had a shot saved in the first half.

Serbia mainly soaked up the pressure and looked to counter but rarely threatened.

Serbia manager Dragan Stojkovic brought on Dusan Tadic and Luka Jovic to start the second half and his side almost broke the deadlock moments after the break. Jovic later put the ball in the net but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Denmark had 10 total attempts in the match compared to five for Serbia who finished with three strikers as they frantically searched for the goal that would keep them in the tournament.