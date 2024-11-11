EPL PIX: United thrash Leicester; Ipswich stun Spurs

Man United thrash Leicester 3-0 in Van Nistelrooy's last game as interim boss

IMAGE: Manchester United's Amad Diallo in action. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes bagged one goal and created two more in his team's spirited 3-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City on Sunday, a victorious send-off for Ruud van Nistelrooy in his finale as interim manager.

United, who have had three wins and a draw across all competitions since manager Erik ten Hag was fired on Oct. 28 and replaced temporarily with Van Nistelrooy, are 13th in the league table on 15 points, four points adrift of the top three. Leicester are 15th on 10 points.

Fernandes, who went his last 17 games under Ten Hag without scoring, celebrated his 250th appearance for United with a goal in the 17th minute, latching on to a back-heel pass from Amad Diallo before unleashing a low hard shot into the far corner. It was the skipper's fourth goal in four games for Van Nistelrooy.

Leicester defender Victor Kristiansen was credited with United's goal in the 38th minute when Fernandes missed an intended header of Noussair Mazraoui's cross but the ball pinged off his thigh before deflecting off Kristiansen and in.

Alejandro Garnacho netted United's third in the 82nd minute when Fernandes spotted him on the left and the Argentinian sent a curling shot from just outside the 18-yard box into the top corner. The 20-year-old looked emotionless after bagging his third league goal of the season.

Chelsea and Arsenal draw 1-1 in lively London derby

IMAGE: Arsenal's Kai Havertz in action with Chelsea's Robert Sanchez. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Chelsea and Arsenal shared the spoils in a tense and at times bruising 1-1 battle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, keeping the London sides level in the Premier League, but still nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Gabriel Martinelli put the visitors in front in the 60th minute, turning in a neatly lifted ball from captain Martin Odegaard, whose influence on his return from injury proved crucial after the Gunners' failure to score in their last two games.

Chelsea equalised 10 minutes later when substitute Enzo Fernandez pushed the ball to the ever-lively Pedro Neto just outside the Arsenal area and the Portuguese stepped to one side and shot low to David Raya's left.

The result lifted Chelsea to third and Arsenal to fourth in the table, both on 19 points.

Ipswich stun Spurs to claim first league win this season

IMAGE: Ipswich Town's Omari Hutchinson in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Radu Dragusin and James Maddison. Photograph: Ian Walton/Reuters

Ipswich Town secured their first Premier League victory of the season when they deservedly beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 away thanks to first-half goals by Sammie Szmodics and Liam Delap and climbed out of the relegation zone on Sunday.

Promoted Ipswich took the game to Spurs from the start and hit the bar with a towering header by centre-back Cameron Burgess from a Leif Davis corner after nine minutes following a spell of pressure that had put Spurs on the back foot.

Ipswich took the lead just past the half-hour mark with a superb overhead kick by striker Szmodics, who was left unmarked after Tottenham defender Cristian Romero's misguided header, to the delight of Blues fan and singer Ed Sheeran in the stands.

The visitors scored again in the 43rd minute through Delap who pounced on a rebound after goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario could only parry a low cross from Szmodics following good work by Omari Hutchinson who had broken clear in midfield.

Tottenham came out fighting in the second period and created chances, with captain Son Heung-min coming close with a curler that was acrobatically tipped over by keeper Arijanet Muric.

Dominic Solanke thought he had got Spurs back into the match soon after but his close-range effort was ruled out by VAR as the ball had hit his hand on the way into the net.

Solanke and Son also fired over the bar as Spurs struggled to find a way through a well-drilled defence but midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur finally got them on the scoresheet with a powerful header from a Pedro Porro corner in the 69th minute.

Tottenham brought on midfielders Yves Bissouma and James Maddison to try to fashion an equaliser but Kieran McKenna's Ipswich side held firm to finally record a league win after five draws and five defeats on their return to the top flight.

Newcastle rally to beat high-flyers Forest 3-1 away

IMAGE: Newcastle United's Joelinton celebrates scoring their second goal with Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Newcastle United striker Joelinton scored his first goal since August as they came from behind to defeat Nottingham Forest 3-1 in their Premier League clash at the City Ground on Sunday, ending the fine run of their hosts in recent weeks.

Defender Murillo had put Forest into a first-half lead, but Newcastle piled on the pressure after falling behind and Alexander Isak scored for the fourth consecutive game to draw the visitors level after 54 minutes.

There were chances at both ends after that but only Newcastle took theirs as Joelinton curled a shot from the edge of the box into the bottom corner and Harvey Barnes added a late third.

It ends Forest’s run of three consecutive league wins but they stay third in the table with 19 points from 11 games, while Newcastle climb to eighth with 18.

The home side opened the scoring on 21 minutes with a simple goal that will leave visiting manager Eddie Howe fuming.

Anthony Elanga lifted a free kick from the right into the box and Murillo escaped his marker to score with a free header from six yards for his first ever goal in professional football.

Bruno Guimaraes came close to an equaliser early in the second period when his audacious effort with the outside of the boot from the edge of the area went just over the bar.

But they got their equaliser shortly afterwards when Anthony Gordon’s corner was not cleared and Isak reacted quickest to side-foot the ball into the net off the post.

He should have had a second goal after a quick Newcastle break found the Swede in space in the box, but his shot on the volley went wide of the post.

The visitors would not be denied though and Joelinton put them in front.

The Forest defenders stood off him as he burst towards the box and, after opening up the space for the shot, curled a left-footed effort into the bottom corner.

The points were made safe when Barnes was played into space on the left-hand side of the box and cut inside before beating Sels at his near post.