EPL PIX: United cruise past Forest; Chelsea win

Rashford on target again as Man United cruise past Forest

IMAGE: Nottingham Forest's Jesse Lingard with Manchester United's Marcus Rashford after the match. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

England striker Marcus Rashford continued his fine goal scoring form as Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Rashford, who scored three times for England at the World Cup in Qatar, set United on their way to victory with a well-placed finish from a corner in the 19th minute, before Anthony Martial doubled the hosts' lead three minutes later.

Forest thought they had got back into the match midway through the first half, but Willy Boly's goal from a free kick was ruled out for offside.

The visitors never looked like mounting a comeback, with United putting the seal on a impressive display as substitute Fred netted a late third, completing a victory that moves the fifth-placed hosts one point off the top four. Forest stay 19th.

"We have to score more goals, we created so many chances and it took us until just before the end to score the third goal, we need to take this moment earlier," United boss Erik ten Hag told Amazon.

"Just before halftime we had two really good chances to finish the game. There are many games to come, you can then save energy and is better for everyone. For the progress of the team we need to be more clinical.

"You can see Martial and Rashford are goalscorers, Bruno Fernandes will score goals, but we have to be ruthless."

Rashford has enjoyed a much-improved season in front of goal for club and country and, in his side's first league game back after the World Cup, his fine near-post finish from a well-worked corner broke the deadlock in the Old Trafford drizzle.

The fine finish took Rashford's tally to 10 for the season in all competitions, double what he managed last term, with another player who has his found his goalscoring touch again, Martial, converting Rashford's pass to add another quickfire goal.

"Every forward has a number they want to try and reach," Rashford told Amazon.

"For me it's to score more than I've ever scored in a season so for me I think it's 22 or 23. I need to try and keep scoring and affecting the games."

A lengthy VAR review was needed to rule out Boly's goal at the far post, but otherwise United remained in control of the match.

Brazilian forward Antony wasted a glorious chance to get on the scoresheet early in the second half, but saw his close-range attempt saved. His compatriot Fred made no mistake with his late opportunity inside the penalty area.

The victory means United have now lost only once in the league since their thrashing at the hands of rivals Manchester City in October.

Chelsea win tempered by fresh injury concern for James

IMAGE: Chelsea's Reece James looks dejected after sustaining an injury as Mason Mount and Kalidou Koulibaly look on. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Chelsea returned to winning ways in their first appearance after the World Cup break, but delight at their 2-0 home victory over Bournemouth was tempered by new injury concern for Reece James.

The England right back lasted only 53 minutes on his return from the knee injury that ruled him out of the World Cup in Qatar, leaving Chelsea fearing the worst as they await a more detailed examination and prognosis.

"He’s not good but we’ll have to wait and see. It’s too early for me to speculate but whenever he comes off like that, it is not positive," manager Graham Potter said.

Eight minutes into the second half, James signalled to the bench that he needed to come off before going down in some discomfort.

He looked distraught as he laid on the pitch at Stamford Bridge receiving treatment but did walk off on his own.

The 23-year-old had surgery after suffering a knee injury against AC Milan in the Champions League on Oct. 11 and it was the knee that looked to be the cause of his anguish again.

"We’ll have to keep our fingers crossed and find out in the next day or two," added Potter.

Chelsea, who had not won in their last five league matches and started Tuesday’s game ninth in the standings, were rejuvenated with James in the right back position as they scored twice in the opening 23 minutes to secure the three points.

James took no time at all to remind of his ability, especially as Chelsea swept forward with quick pace in a convincing performance.

On the eve of the match, Potter had said James was in a "good place" after the "challenging period" of missing out on the World Cup.

"It was a World Cup and they come around every four years. So when you're young, the perspective is not so easy to get," said Potter.

"I have to say he is in a good mood, he is in a good place. He has trained with us, is training well and is a good team mate. He has dealt with it well."