EPL PIX: Kane stars in Spurs' win, West Ham edge Villa

IMAGES from the EPL matches played on Sunday

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during their match against Nottingham Forest at City Ground in Nottingham on Sunday. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Harry Kane missed a penalty but scored twice to surpass 200 league goals in his career and give Tottenham Hotspur a 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest that kept up their strong start to the Premier League season.

Forest, who have signed 17 players for about 150 million pounds ($176 million) since promotion, made the early running before Spurs' prolific striker silenced the crowd with a low fifth minute strike from inside the penalty area.

Later, Kane uncharacteristically missed a penalty, before making amends with a close-range header in the 81st minute. That was his 201st club goal: 187 in the Premier League, nine in the Championship and five in League One.

Spurs' third victory in four games, plus one draw, left them third in the Premier League on 10 points - two behind north London rivals Arsenal who have had a flawless start.

Forest, roared on at a raucous City Ground which waited 23 years for top-flight football to return this year, had plenty of possession and chances. Lewis O'Brien forced a smart save while Morgan Gibbs-White shot just over.

But Spurs are the counter-attack masters, and both Kane and strike partner Son Heung-min could have struck more.

The result left Forest 13th on four points.

Fornals helps West Ham edge Villa

IMAGE: West Ham United's Pablo Fornals scores their first goal against Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

West Ham United opened their Premier League goals and points account for the season as a deflected effort by Pablo Fornals sealed a 1-0 victory at Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Spaniard took aim from 25 metres in the 74th minute and his effort looped in after hitting Villa's Ezri Konsa.

It was reward for an improved second-half performance by West Ham who offered little before the break.

Villa were hardly much better in a turgid first half although they did have the ball in the net early on when Konsa got on the end of a Lucas Digne corner but the ball had gone out of play.

The victory lifted West Ham off the foot of the table into 17th place with three points, the same as Villa.

Saint-Maximin snatches late point for Newcastle at Wolves

IMAGE: Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin celebrates with Dan Burn, Sven Botman and Matt Targett on scoring their first goal. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Action Images via Reuters

Allan Saint-Maximin struck a thunderous volley in the final minute to rescue a point for Newcastle United in a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ruben Neves broke the deadlock in the 38th minute, rifling a shot from distance through the legs of Joe Willock and into the net to cap off a brilliant move that shifted from one wing to the other.

Newcastle had to do without record signing Alexander Isak, who arrived from Real Sociedad for a reported fee of 59 million pounds ($69.3 million) last week, as his work permit did not come through in time, leaving the 22-year-old Swede to watch the game from the stands.

Newcastle's Fabian Schar had to endure a lengthy VAR review at the start of the second half following a foul on Pedro Neto, but the defender was allowed to stay on the pitch despite a high challenge that left Neto needing treatment.

Raul Jimenez looked to have set the home side up for their first win of the season when he put the ball in the net in the 81st minute, but the effort was ruled out after a VAR review found that Pedro Neto had fouled Ryan Fraser in the build-up.

Newcastle dominated possession in the second half but the Wolves defence did a good job of stifling their attacking flair, with winger Saint-Maximin looking a shadow of the player who had been their greatest attacking threat this season.

That all changed, however, when he smashed in a volley from the edge of the area, and they almost grabbed all three points from a stoppage-time corner, but substitute Elliot Anderson's header struck the crossbar.

Saint-Maximin's goal secured a draw that maintained Newcastle's unbeaten start to the season and left them in seventh place on six points.

Second-bottom of the table with two points, Wolves are still looking for their first win of the season.