EPL PIX: Bukayo Saka, Odegaard fire Arsenal to victory

Arsenal beat Wolves to go four points clear at top

IMAGE: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Daniel Bentley in action with Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Arsenal moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League as early goals by Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard fired them to a 2-1 victory at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

In freezing temperatures Arsenal made a lightning fast start and the points always looked secure from the moment captain Odegaard doubled their advantage in the 13th minute.

Saka had given Mikel Arteta's side the lead in the sixth minute after some intricate link-up play sent him clear.

Wolves re-grouped and gradually began to make a few inroads although Arsenal were untroubled until Matheus Cunha shot powerfully past home keeper David Raya after 86 minutes to set up an unexpectedly nervy climax.

Arsenal have 33 points from 14 games with champions Manchester City, who host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, on 29 and Liverpool and Aston Villa, also in action on Sunday, on 28.

Burnley thrash 10-man Sheffield United for first home win

IMAGE: Burnley's Sander Berge, Josh Brownhill and James Trafford celebrate after the match. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

Burnley produced a dazzling display to crush 10-man Sheffield United 5-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday and secure their first home points of the Premier League season.

Burnley, who started the game bottom of the table and the only team in the top four divisions without a home point, moved them up two places to 18th as United dropped to 19th.

The two teams were involved in a title race in last season's Championship, but as was the case in that campaign Vincent Kompany's side possessed more quality and dominated the match.

With fans still settling in their seats, Burnley went ahead after 15 seconds when United failed to deal with Charlie Taylor's cross and Jay Rodriguez directed a glancing header into the back of the net.

Rodriguez's goal made him the first player in Premier League history to score in the opening 15 seconds of two separate matches, adding to his strike for Southampton in 2013 against Chelsea.

Jacob Bruun Larsen doubled Burnley's advantage in the 29th minute after racing on to Dara O'Shea's long ball, which he controlled with an excellent touch before dispatching a tidy finish past Wes Foderingham.

Brentford beat Luton 3-1 to surge into top half of table

IMAGE: Brentford's Shandon Baptiste and Neal Maupay celebrate after the match. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Brentford moved into the top half of the Premier League table - and above West London rivals Chelsea at least for a day - after beating Luton Town 3-1 with three second-half goals at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

French striker Neal Maupay, on loan from Everton and back in the starting lineup, broke the ice on a freezing afternoon in the capital by sweeping home from close range in the 49th after a scuffed Ben Mee shot deflected off a defender.

Mee then headed a second, after a 56th minute corner, as Brentford found their flow following a scrappy first half of missed chances.

Luton grabbed one back in the 76th minute through substitute Jacob Brown but Brentford made sure of the three points when Shandon Baptiste, who also came off the bench in the second half, scored from close range in the 81st.

Brentford's return to winning ways, after last Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal, moved them up to 10th on 19 points and three clear of 11th-placed Chelsea who play at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Luton are 17th on nine and two points clear of the drop zone.