EPL: Everton falls as City secures fourth place

IMAGE: Manchester City's Bernardo Silva scores their third goal past Everton's Jordan Pickford. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Manchester City climbed back into the Premier League's top four as second-half goals by Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez and Bernardo Silva sealed a comeback 3-1 victory at Everton on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's newly-crowned FIFA World Club champions had lost ground in the title race after a run of one win in six league games, but they returned to domestic action to send out a warning to their rivals.

Everton took the lead against the run of play through Jack Harrison's close-range finish in the 29th minute.

But Foden drilled in a superb low shot after 53 minutes and Alvarez converted a penalty after a handball awarded against Everton's Amadou Onana.

Silva wrapped up the points four minutes from time with a sublime finish after a mistake by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford although the win came at a cost with defender John Stones forced off due to a leg injury.

Champions City moved above Tottenham Hotspur into fourth place with 37 points from 18 games, five behind leaders Liverpool having played a game less.

Everton's second successive defeat after four straight wins left them one place and one point above the relegation zone, a position skewed by their 10-point deduction.

City's quest for an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title hit turbulence before Christmas with defeat by Aston Villa, draws against Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace and an injury to Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland.

They were not in Premier League action last weekend as they headed back from Saudi Arabia having become world champions so victory was essential to close the gap on Liverpool.

When Harrison stunned them by turning in Dwight McNeil's low ball across the area in a rare Everton attack it seemed more trouble was in store. Harrison was denied a second as City's keeper Ederson made a superb one-handed save but City recovered their poise thereafter to take control.

Foden produced a dazzling display and equalised with a sweetly-struck left-foot shot that flew low past the dive of Pickford.

City went ahead when Onana attempted to block a shot by Nathan Ake and the ball struck his arm from point-blank range -- the penalty being awarded by referee John Brooks after frenzied appeals by City's players and then confirmed by VAR.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin spurned a great chance to equalise when he stabbed a shot wide from close range.

City made sure of the win as Pickford took too long to make a clearance and his kick was deflected to Silva who curled the ball into the top corner of the empty goal.

Stop-start Chelsea edge out Palace but still not firing

IMAGE: Chelsea's Noni Madueke scores their second goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

The Stamford Bridge sound system blared the old disco hit "Ain't No Stopping Us Now" after Chelsea's hard-fought 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday, but momentum is still sorely lacking for Mauricio Pochettino's team.

An 89th-minute penalty earned and converted by substitute Noni Madueke unleashed a wave of relief around the stadium where fans have endured a hugely disappointing 2023, despite massive spending on new players by Chelsea's U.S. owners.

Crystal Palace's Michael Olise had punished Chelsea at the end of the first half when he took advantage of lax marking to equalise, cancelling out winger Mykhailo Mudryk's simple finish from a cross by defender Malo Gusto in the 13th minute.

The win was the third in a row at home in the Premier League for Chelsea after victories over Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion, ending a long run of poor home form that stretched back into last season.

But those victories have contrasted with away defeats at Newcastle United, Manchester United, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, leaving Chelsea firmly stuck in mid-table.

At this stage last season, when Graham Potter was in charge, they sat in the same 10th spot, a far cry from the form that saw them crowned champions of Europe in 2021.

Pochettino said he expected more from his expensively assembled side which featured France striker Christopher Nkunku making his first start and Romeo Lavia who came off the bench for his debut.

"The Premier League is really tough and we need to be consistent," the Argentine told the BBC.

"The first half of the season has been really up and down and it's been tough and difficult. But we're positive and we need to show that we can compete."

Pochettino praised Madueke for overcoming his disappointment at not featuring much for Chelsea to come off the bench and play a decisive role in the win.