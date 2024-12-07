EPL: City's late red card costs them two points vs Palace

Haaland and Lewis score for 10-man Manchester City in 2-2 draw with Palace

IMAGE: Manchester City's Rico Lewis fouls Crystal Palace's Trevoh Chalobah and is later sent off. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Manchester City's Rico Lewis bagged a second-half goal and then was shown a red card in the dying minutes as his team salvaged a point in a 2-2 Premier League draw with Crystal Palace at a wet and windy Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Erling Haaland also scored for Pep Guardiola's City, who remained fourth in the league table on 27 points after 15 games, while Palace are 16th.

Daniel Munoz got Palace on the scoresheet in the fourth minute when he latched onto a pass from Will Hughes and slotted it into the far corner past Stefan Ortega. City equalised in the 30th when Haaland leapt to head home Matheus Nunes's long cross.

Maxence Lacroix put Palace ahead against the run of play in the 56th minute when he leapt, completely unmarked, to head in

Hughes' corner in the 56th minute. But City drew even again in the 68th when Bernardo Silva threaded a beautiful through ball to Lewis, who emphatically fired home.

City were reduced to 10 men in the 84th minute after Lewis picked up his second yellow for a tackle on Trevoh Chalobah.

Brentford weather Newcastle storm in 4-2 win

IMAGE: Newcastle United's Alexander Isak scores their first goal. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Brentford continued their unbeaten run at home in the Premier League with a 4-2 win against Newcastle United that had the visitors twice come back from a goal down before defender Nathan Collins scored to help his side claim all three points.

The home side twice took the lead in the first half through Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, but both times they were pegged back within four minutes by Newcastle, with Alexander Isak getting the first equaliser and Harvey Barnes the second.

In a thrilling end-to-end encounter played in windy and wet conditions, Brentford took the lead for the third time in the 56th minute when Collins latched on to a long free kick and slotted the ball past Nick Pope for their third lead of the game.

Newcastle continued to throw bodies forward in attack but instead it was Brentford substitute Kevin Schade who scored to make it 4-2 and cement a win that moves his side up to sixth in the standings on 23 points, three ahead of the Magpies in 12th.

Duran lifts Villa to 1-0 home win over struggling Southampton

IMAGE: Aston Villa's Jhon Duran scores their first goal past Southampton's Joe Lumley. Photograph: Tony O Brien/Reuters

A first-half strike by Colombian forward Jhon Duran was enough to give Aston Villa all the three points as they beat Southampton 1-0 in the Premier League at home.

Duran opened the scoring in the 24th minute, chasing down a long ball, capitalising on some sloppy defending by Southampton defenders Nathan Wood and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, before charging into the box and powering a finish past goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

While the visitors dominated possession, they failed to register a single shot on target in the match, and Villa looked comfortable for the most part as they secured back-to-back victories.

Villa moved to fifth place in the standings with 25 points from 15 matches, while Southampton remain bottom with five points.