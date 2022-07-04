News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Dutee reveals disturbing details of past ragging events

Dutee reveals disturbing details of past ragging events

Source: PTI
July 04, 2022 12:59 IST
IMAGE: Dutee Chand in action at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar, which houses the Sports Hostel. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Dutee Chand / Facebook

Odisha born Olympian Dutee Chand Sunday made a startling revelation by claiming that she had been a victim of ragging by her seniors during her stay at the Sports Hostel in Bhubaneswar during 2006-08.

Chand said this in response to a social media post posted after a BJB Autonomous College girl student committed suicide after a round of ragging on Saturday.

Dutee said: “Didis (seniors) used to force me to massage their bodies and wash their clothes at the Sports Hostel”.

 

These seniors also made adverse comments on her finances, Dutee said in the social media post adding that her complaints were never given due attention by the authorities.

“When I used to complain to the hostel in-charge, I used to be scolded. It used to take a mental toll on me. I was helpless at that time,” the Olympian said.

Dutee's allegation came at a time when students and parents of the BJB Autonomous College are staging dharna before the prestigious educational institution in the state capital. A suicide note left behind by the college girl highlighted ragging by seniors.

Dutee reacted to the Facebook post shared by a user giving tips to avoid ragging in educational institutions.

The authorities of the Sports Hostel, Bhubaneswar, are however, yet to react to the charges levelled by Dutee Chand.

Source: PTI
