PIX: India march into semis with epic win over Pakistan

PIX: India march into semis with epic win over Pakistan

Source: PTI
August 09, 2023 22:56 IST
Images from India's match against Pakistan in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai on Wednesday. 

IMAGE: India entered the semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy with a win over arch rivals Pakistan in Chennai on Wednesday. Photographs: Kind courtesy Hockey India

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh struck twice from penalty corners as a dominant India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 to maintain their unbeaten run in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Chennai on Wednesday.

Having already sealed their semifinal spot before the match, India played confidently and completely dominated the match, while Pakistan were always playing catch-up.

 

Harmanpreet handed India the lead converting the team's first penalty corner with a powerful low flick to the left of Pakistan goalkeeper Akmal Hussain just at the stroke of the first quarter.

India won their second penalty corner in the 23rd minute and Harmanpreet scored with a fierce drag-flick in between Pakistan goalkeeper Akmal's legs.

India continued to put pressure on Pakistan defence with constant attacks and in the process earned back-to-back penalty corners in the 30th minute but Harmanpreet failed on both occasion.

The Indians, however, asked for a video referral from the second opportunity claiming that the ball was heading into the goal and was stopped by Pakistan player's foot but the video referee rejected the home team's appeal.

India led Pakistan 2-0 at half-time.

Six minutes into the third quarter, India secured their third penalty corner and this time Jugraj Singh made no mistake to hand the hosts a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Pakistan earned a rare penalty corner, their second, in the 43rd minute but wasted the opportunity.

India made the scoreline 4-0 in their favour in the 55th minute when Akashdeep Singh deflected in Mandeep Singh's strike.

India earned five penalty corners in the match and converted three out of them.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
