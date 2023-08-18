News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC's unbeaten streak continues

Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC's unbeaten streak continues

Source: PTI
August 18, 2023 20:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chennaiyan FC

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Chennaiyin FC/Twitter

Chennaiyin FC beat Delhi FC 2-1 for its third consecutive victory in a Group E fixture of the Durand Cup at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

Chennaiyin FC, thus, finished the group unbeaten, securing nine points from three matches and headed into the quarterfinals high on confidence.

On the other hand, Delhi FC finished with two points from three matches, courtesy two draws against Hyderabad FC and Tribhuvan Army FC.

Rafael Crivellaro and Vincy Barretto scored for the winners, while Pape Alassane Gassame scored one back for Delhi FC.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle rotated his squad making seven changes from the lineup that started against Tribhuvan Army FC.

Defenders Ankit Mukherjee, Aakash Sangwan, Bikash Yumnam and captain Jordan Murray managed to hold on to their place in the team.

 

Delhi FC Coach Israil Gurung made five changes to the side with foreign imports Sergio Barboza and Gassame starting the game.

In search of full points from the game to keep its knockout qualification hopes alive, Delhi FC took the attack to the Chennaiyin defence. It managed to trouble the Chennaiyin defence but could not make full use of the chances.

Chennaiyin FC took full advantage of the single chance it got in the first half. Crivellaro received the ball from Sangwan, and the Brazilian foxed three Delhi FC defenders to finish calmly past the goalkeeper and put his team ahead.

In the second half, Chennaiyin doubled its lead in the 51st minute through Barretto. Sachu Siby made a good run down the left and found Barretto inside the box, who finished in the bottom right corner past goalkeeper Nitish Mehra.

Delhi FC halved Chennaiyin's advantage soon after as Gasaame's free-kick curled above Samik Mitra and landed inside the goal.

Chennaiyin FC could have put the match beyond Delhi, but it could not convert the chances.

Gokulam makes it to knockouts after draw against Bengaluru-Blasters

In the second game of the day, Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC played out a 2-2 draw in Group C at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) in Kolkata.

While Emmanuel Justine (14th) scored the opener for KBFC, Edmund Lalrindika (38th) drew level for BFC before Ashish Jha (52nd) gave the latter the lead.

However, Mohammed Aimen (84th) equalised to share the spoils.

The result has allowed Gokulam Kerala to ensure its place in the quarters, whereas the race is open between BFC, KBFC and Indian Air Force to make it to the next round of the knockouts

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX! U20 medallists accorded warm welcome
PIX! U20 medallists accorded warm welcome
Indian shooters snag sensational World C'ship gold
Indian shooters snag sensational World C'ship gold
World C'ships: Neeraj eyes podium finish
World C'ships: Neeraj eyes podium finish
SC recalls its verdict on taxes from duty free shops
SC recalls its verdict on taxes from duty free shops
DLS drama hands India win against Ireland in 1st T20I
DLS drama hands India win against Ireland in 1st T20I
Antim wins historic back-to-back U20 World C'ship
Antim wins historic back-to-back U20 World C'ship
Will Jay Shah travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup?
Will Jay Shah travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup?

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Antim wins historic back-to-back U20 World C'ship

Antim wins historic back-to-back U20 World C'ship

Dutee Chand's battle with cancer revealed

Dutee Chand's battle with cancer revealed

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances