Ducati Racetrack in Noida Soon?

Ducati would like to develop a motorbike racetrack on the lines of the Buddh International Circuit.

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes.

Ducati Lenovo Racing Team rider Francesco Bagnaia during a qualifing round of the Indian MotoGP Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government has offered Italian superbike maker Ducati 200 acres in Greater Noida to develop a racetrack and training centre, believing the proposal would strengthen motorsports in the country if carried through.

The state in July announced it will host the second edition of the Grand Prix motorcycle racing championship in Greater Noida.

If the proposal is carried through, the Ducati racetrack will come up in Greater Noida's Sector 22, where state nodal agency Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) owns encumbrance-free land for industrial and commercial purposes.

YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh discussed the proposal with Ducati India officials, including Managing Director Bipul Chandra and Director Sunil Kumar Sharma.

YEIDA is willing to offer a 200-acre free land parcel to Ducati under a public private partnership model for the motorcycle racetrack and training centre.

The land is near the Greater Noida-Agra Yamuna Expressway and Jewar international ccirport, which is likely to be commissioned later this year.

Ducati officials met with the YEIDA CEO on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 to discuss the racetrack proposal.

"We have offered an opportunity to Ducati which they can explore so that we can take it forward," Kapil Singh, additional CEO, YEIDA, told Business Standard over the telephone.

Ducati is reportedly keen on developing infrastructure in India to host global motorcycle racing championships.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is said to have identified sports as a key sector to achieve his government's ambition of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion dollar economy by 2027.

According to reports, the global motorcycle racing market was valued at $632 million in 2023 and is projected to be worth $875 million by 2030.

YEIDA earlier helped develop the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida for Formula 1 car racing.

The state government last month signed an agreement with Dorna Sports, the commercial rights holder for MotoGP, marking the return of the flagship motorsports event to the Buddh International Circuit in March 2025.

The maiden MotoGP race in Greater Noida was held in 2023 but the 2024 edition was cancelled due to purported operational considerations.

In the interim, Ducati reportedly expressed its desire to develop a motorbike racetrack on the lines of the Buddh International Circuit flanking the 165-km Greater Noida-Agra Yamuna Expressway.

Sources said YEIDA and Ducati officials also discussed the MotoGP event next year and steps to ensure a seamless procedural framework for participating companies.

As Buddh International Circuit is built for car racing, any organisers of motorcycle racing would incur additional expenditure to customise the track and create additional infrastructure.

This, in fact, has germinated the concept of developing a dedicated race track for motorcycles by YEIDA.

Under a foreign direct investment policy, the state offers substantial subsidies on land to offshore investors.

The free land provision is aimed at attracting foreign investment in big ticket projects to boost industrial growth and spur jobs.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com