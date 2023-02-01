Djokovic won Aus Open with 3cm hamstring tear

'There's no breakdown or mental breakdown in anything that he does. He's been through a lot and to win 10 Australian Opens'

IMAGE: The blue courts of Melbourne Park are undoubtedly Novak Djokovic's domain. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Novak Djokovic played with a three-centimetre (1.2 inches) tear in his hamstring during his run to a record-extending 10th Australian Open title, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Wednesday.

The Serbian, who suffered the hamstring injury en route to winning the warm-up title in Adelaide, won the season-opening major after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final for a men's record 22nd Grand Slam title, matching Rafael Nadal's haul.

"This guy I did see, he had a three-centimetre tear in his hammy," Tiley told SEN Sportsday. "Absolutely (I saw the scans), the doctors are going to tell you the truth."

"There was a lot of speculation about whether it was true or not, it's hard to believe that they can do what they do with those kinds of injuries."

"He's remarkable, to deal with it extremely professionally."

Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic said after the final that the world number one battled the injury, which would have forced most players to quit.

"He's so focused on everything he does, with every single minute of the day," Tiley added. "That's what he eats, what he drinks, when he does it, how he does it."

"There's no breakdown or mental breakdown in anything that he does. He's been through a lot and to win 10 Australian Opens, I don't think that's ever going to be repeated... He'll hold a significant place in the history of the Australian Open."