HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Djokovic opens up on 'surreal' bond with coach Murray

Djokovic opens up on 'surreal' bond with coach Murray

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 26, 2025 16:42 IST

x

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic celebrates with his coach Andy Murray. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Novak Djokovic said working with coach Andy Murray still felt a bit surreal but it offered him the opportunity to finally build a personal relationship with the Scot after their long rivalry on court.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, appointed fellow former world number one Murray ahead of this year's Australian Open and said at the Qatar Open they would continue working together for an indefinite period.

 

The duo reunited during hardcourt tournaments in the United States and, after reaching the Miami Open quarter-finals on Tuesday, Djokovic said he was grateful to have Murray on board.

"We shared the same stage, so to say, and were on the tour for a very long time and know each other for 20-25 years since the junior days," Djokovic told Sky Sports.

"But obviously when you're rivals you don't interact as much and actually as we were waiting for matches to restart after the rain today we had a very interesting talk.

"I've always had tremendous respect for Andy, as a player, but now even more so as a person. He's such a nice guy and I'm really grateful he cares about me doing well on the court."

Djokovic won 25 of his 36 matches against Murray and said he was still getting used to having the Briton in his corner.

"It's still surreal that one of my biggest rivals is my coach, and he's fist-bumping and jumping around in the box," Djokovic said.

"Sometimes I pinch myself and ask myself 'is this real? Is this a dream?' but it's great."

"We're trying to get the most out of this relationship of player and coach and also to spend some quality time together. Miami has been good. We were here early, almost a week before the tournament started."

"We played some golf, we enjoyed some dinners together and we're having fun."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can LSG stop SRH's unstoppable batting juggernaut?
Can LSG stop SRH's unstoppable batting juggernaut?
Messi's India return set to break records
Messi's India return set to break records
'Don't rush Gout Gout! He can be one of the BEST ever'
'Don't rush Gout Gout! He can be one of the BEST ever'
Rs 26.75 cr well spent! Iyer proves why he's worth
Rs 26.75 cr well spent! Iyer proves why he's worth
'Indian football has gone backwards': Coach slams team
'Indian football has gone backwards': Coach slams team

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Grandest Greatest Gujarati Recipes

webstory image 2

Your Crash Course To World Cinema On OTT

webstory image 3

Odia's Dalma: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Vaani Kapoor spotted in Bandra0:45

Vaani Kapoor spotted in Bandra

'If Hindus are safe, then Muslims are also safe in Uttar Pradesh': CM Yogi 2:12

'If Hindus are safe, then Muslims are also safe in Uttar...

Yogi calls Rahul Gandhi 'namuna', says he helps clear path for BJP3:16

Yogi calls Rahul Gandhi 'namuna', says he helps clear...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD