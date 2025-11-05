HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Chess WC: Diptayan pulls off a stunner; Pranav loses

Chess WC: Diptayan pulls off a stunner; Pranav loses

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 05, 2025 20:55 IST

x

Diptayan Ghosh

IMAGE: Indian Grandmaster Diptayan Ghosh stunned former world championship challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi in the World Chess Cup, in Panjim, on Wednesday. Photograph: Michal Walusza/FIDE

Grandmaster Diptayan Ghosh caused the biggest upset of the World Chess Cup, ousting former world championship challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia after winning the second game of the second round, in Panjim, on Wednesday.

In what was simply a one-sided affair, Ghosh did not give any chance to Nepomniachtchi who was rather erratic with his white pieces. The opening gave Ghosh an unclear position early and Nepomniachtchi missed a simple tactics early in the middle game which cost him a pawn.

Once the technicalities arrived, Ghosh was at the top of his game and kept increasing pressure by exchanging pieces at regular intervals. Soon, it was a rook and pawns endgame on board in no time.

 

“This is certainly the biggest victory of my chess career, beating Nepo in a match," said Ghosh after his win.

Earlier, Grandmaster P Harikrishna became the first Indian to advance to the third round after crushing Arseniy Nesterov, also of Russia, while world junior champion V Pranav suffered a huge defeat against Aryan Tari of Norway.

A leader with the benefit of winning with black, Pranav blew his chances away and his loss to Tari means that both will now play the tie-break games to determine the way ahead.

Indian Results (Round 2 game 2):

Nogerbek Kazybek (Kaz) D Gukesh; Arjun Erigaisi beat Martin Petrov (Bul); Temur Kuybokarov (Aus) drew with R Praggnanandhaa; Surya Shekhar Ganguly Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra); Ian Nepomniachtchi (Fid) lost to Diptayan Ghosh 0.5-1.5; Aronyak Ghosh Levon Aronian (Usa); Oro Faustino (Arg) Vidit Santosh Gujrathi; Aravindh Chithambaram Karthik Venkataraman; Nihal Sarin Kourkoulos-Arditis Stamatis (Gre); P Harikrishna beat Arseniy Nesterov (Fid) 1.5-0.5; Pa Iniyan Nguyen Thai Dai Van (Cze); Murali Karthikeyan Idani Pouya (Iri); Nikita Vituigov (Eng) drew with S L Narayanan 1-1, goes to tiebreak; Dmitrij Kollars (Ger) drew with M Pranesh; V Pranav lost to Aryan Tari (Nor) 1-1 goes to tiebreak; Raunak Sadhwani drew with Robert Hovhannisyan (Arm) 1-1 goes to tiebreak.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Indian GM stunned by 12-year-old 'Messi of Chess'
Indian GM stunned by 12-year-old 'Messi of Chess'
Chess WC: Narayanan, Diptayan ease into Round 2
Chess WC: Narayanan, Diptayan ease into Round 2
FIDE launches 'ChessMom' plan to support mothers in chess
FIDE launches 'ChessMom' plan to support mothers in chess
World Chess Cup winner to get Viswanathan Anand Trophy
World Chess Cup winner to get Viswanathan Anand Trophy
India's Chess Titans Eye World Cup Triumph
India's Chess Titans Eye World Cup Triumph

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kerala Food Voted One Of Best Experiences In The World

webstory image 2

When Life Gives You Lemons, Eat Them: 8 Benefits

webstory image 3

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

VIDEOS

Wanted to build homes for poor on freed Mafia land CM Yogi on inaugurating 72 houses in Lucknow3:03

Wanted to build homes for poor on freed Mafia land CM...

Flock of rare black-headed Ibis birds sighted in salt pan regions of Thoothukudi district0:50

Flock of rare black-headed Ibis birds sighted in salt pan...

PoJK Corruption and mismanagement in Neelum Jhelum Project leave Muzaffarabad in Darkness2:07

PoJK Corruption and mismanagement in Neelum Jhelum...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO