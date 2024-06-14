News
Denmark fans reminded of passports for Euro 2024

Denmark fans reminded of passports for Euro 2024

June 14, 2024 17:26 IST
Euro 2024

IMAGE : The Danes, who won the Euros in 1992 and lost to England in the semi-finals of the most recent tournament, are expected to be cheered on by more than 50,000 travelling fans. Photograph: Michaela Stache/Reuters

Danish police have reminded fans to take their passports with them as they travel in their thousands for their team's opening Euro 2024 clash with Slovenia on Sunday, announcing temporary changes at the country's southern border in the process.

 

As part of heightened security measures around the tournament, Germany, which shares a 68-kilometre land border with Denmark, has introduced random passport checks for travellers coming into the country, including those arriving from within the Schengen zone.

Danish police announced on Friday morning that cars, trucks and busses crossing the border via the E45 motorway at Froslev would be divided into two lanes, and that passport checks could be carried out.

"New signs have been erected at the border during this period of temporary checks to help you choose the right lane. Make sure you have your passport ready so that the check can take place quickly to reduce the risk of queues," Danish police said.

The Danes, who won the Euros in 1992 and lost to England in the semi-finals of the most recent tournament, are expected to be cheered on by more than 50,000 travelling fans during their three Group C games against Slovenia, England and Serbia.

The temporary border controls would remain in place until July 19, police said.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
