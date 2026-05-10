Deepak Punia Shines Amidst Logistical Hurdles At Wrestling Event

Asian Games medallist Deepak Punia's dominant performance highlighted the National Open Ranking Tournament, despite logistical challenges and delays due to high participation.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Deepak Punia, Asian Games silver medallist, advances to the 92kg final at the National Open Ranking Tournament.

The wrestling tournament faced logistical challenges due to a high number of participants, causing delays.

Deepak Punia demonstrated strong performance, winning matches by technical superiority.

The Wrestling Federation of India is providing incentive payments for referees working overtime at the event.

Anirudh Gulia, U23 Asian champion, returned to the national wrestling scene but was eliminated in the pre-quarterfinals.

Asian Games silver medallist Deepak Punia underlined his class with a commanding run into the 92kg final without conceding a point even as massive participation and logistical challenges stretched the opening day of the National Open Ranking Tournament here on Sunday.

High Participation Causes Delays

The tournament attracted around 1,400 entries, the second-highest participation in the event's history after the Chandigarh edition in 2022, which had recorded 1,800 wrestlers. The 65kg category alone drew nearly 150 entries, leading to long queues during weigh-ins in the morning and significant delays in the competition schedule.

With only four weighing scales available and a huge turnout to handle, weigh-ins could not be completed on time and bouts started only at 11:30am, nearly two hours behind schedule.

The delay had a cascading effect on the competition, forcing organisers to push the freestyle medal rounds to Monday as the day's proceedings could not be completed in time as bouts were expected to run well beyond mid-night.

Wrestling Federation of India Incentivises Referees

The 30 referees officiating at the event also had to work overtime, prompting the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to decide on incentive payments for them.

Deepak Punia's Dominant Performance

Among the biggest attractions of the day was 2019 World Championship medallist Deepak, who looked far too strong and experienced for the field in the 56-wrestler 92kg division. He usually competes in the 86kg and wanted to save himself from the painful process of weight cut.

The Haryana grappler opened his campaign with a 10-0 technical superiority win over Rahul in the Qualification round before outclassing Sachin Kumar (11-0). Abhishek then withdrew from the next bout due to injury. Deepak needed only 32 seconds to pin Rahul Hooda to storm into the semifinals, where he beat Raja by technical superiority (11-0).

He will now clash with Vansh, who beat Robin 8-0 in the semifinals.

Anirudh Gulia's Return

The tournament also presented an opportunity for 2024 U23 Asian champion Anirudh Gulia to return to the national fold, but his campaign ended in the pre-quarterfinals despite a promising start. Anirudh recently made a comeback to competitive wrestling in PWL after recovering from an injury and losing his Railways spot.

Telangana's Pilangolia also impressed even as he lost in the pre-quarterfinal stage of the 65kg event.