HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Asian wrestling: Udit enters final; Puniya in semis

Asian wrestling: Udit enters final; Puniya in semis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 30, 2025 17:30 IST

x

Punia

IMAGE: India's Deepak Punia made it to the semifinals by putting it across China's Wanhao Zou at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman on Sunday. Photograph: ANI

Indian wrester Udit kept the country in gold medal contention in the men's freestyle event by reaching the final of men's 61kg while the experienced Deepak Punia (92kg) and Mukul Dahiya (86kg) entered the semifinals at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships in the Jordanian capital, Amman, on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Udit blanked China's Wanhao Zou 2-0 after prevailing 9-6 against Bekbolot Myrzanzar Uulu from Kyrgyzstan. He had won silver in the 57kg category in the previous edition in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Punia, who could not qualify for the Paris Olympics, began his comeback with a hard-fought win against Bekzat Rakhimov.

He faced stiff resistance from his Kyrgyzstan rival but prevailed 12-7 in a high-scoring quarterfinal. Now Japan's Takashi Ishiguro stands between him and an assured medal.

The surprise package of the day was Dahiya, who logged two impressive wins to reach the semifinals.

Singapore's Weng Luen Gary Chow was an easy prey for Dahiya, who won by technical superiority and without losing a point. He then beat world number two Mukhammad Abdullaev of Kyrgyzstan 3-1.

In the semifinal, he is up against Iran's world number three Abolfazl Y. Rahmani Firouzjaei.

Also reaching the semifinals was Dinesh in heavyweight 125kg class. The Indian outclassed China's Buheeerdun to win by technical superiority.

Jaideep Ahlawat (74kg), though, was ousted. He found a tough opponent in Japan's Hikaru Takata in his opening bout, in which he put up a brave resistance but lost 5-10.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Reetika's heartbreak: Gold slips away in final 10 secs
Reetika's heartbreak: Gold slips away in final 10 secs
Asian Wrestling: Sunil wins bronze
Asian Wrestling: Sunil wins bronze
Asian Wrestling: Manisha Bhanwala wins GOLD
Asian Wrestling: Manisha Bhanwala wins GOLD
Punia, Panghal picked for Asian Wrestling Championship
Punia, Panghal picked for Asian Wrestling Championship
Govt lifts ban on Wrestling Federation of India
Govt lifts ban on Wrestling Federation of India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Largest Indian Jails

webstory image 2

10 Actors Who Dropped Out Of College

webstory image 3

Kitchen Utensils You May Never Have Seen: 9 More

VIDEOS

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy spotted at Mumbai airport0:36

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy spotted at Mumbai airport

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh spotted at Mumbai airport0:52

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh spotted at Mumbai airport

Mumbai celebrates 'Gudi Padwa' with vibrant processions and bike rallies2:17

Mumbai celebrates 'Gudi Padwa' with vibrant processions...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD