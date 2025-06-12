HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » De Bruyne joins Italian champions Napoli

De Bruyne joins Italian champions Napoli

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 12, 2025 23:02 IST

x

Kevin De Bruyne

IMAGE: Kevin De Bruyne lifted 19 trophies at City since his 2015 move from German side VfL Wolfsburg -- a haul that includes six Premier League titles and one Champions League crown. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has joined Italian Serie A champions Napoli as a free agent on Thursday, following the end of his glittering 10-year spell at Manchester City.

De Bruyne lifted 19 trophies at City since his 2015 move from German side VfL Wolfsburg -- a haul that includes six Premier League titles and one Champions League crown. He has also been named the Premier League Player of the Season twice.

Regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history, the 33-year-old's contract at City expired at the end of the recently-concluded

season.

"Kevin is proud to be one of us!," Napoli posted on social media platform X.

The Belgium captain featured in 40 matches in all competitions for City last campaign, scoring six goals and providing eight assists and helping them qualify for next season's Champions League, after being sidelined by a thigh injury in September.

 

Injuries had limited his appearances in the last two seasons.

De Bruyne made 422 appearances in all competitions for City, netting 108 times and registering 177 assists. He has the second-most assists in Premier League history with 119, behind Ryan Giggs (162).

Napoli won their second Serie A title in three years after a tight race with Inter Milan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

FIH Pro League: Drama as India suffer narrow loss
FIH Pro League: Drama as India suffer narrow loss
'Real Madrid move a dream come true'
'Real Madrid move a dream come true'
Cash Bonanza Awaits Wimbledon Champions!
Cash Bonanza Awaits Wimbledon Champions!
One phone call changed everything for Poland
One phone call changed everything for Poland
Cricket fraternity joins nation in mourning
Cricket fraternity joins nation in mourning

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

OnePlus 13s Rolls Out In India Starting At ₹54,999

webstory image 2

Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

10 Songs Capturing Mumbai's Madness

VIDEOS

Akkare Kottiyoor Temple: A pilgrimage to nature's core2:26

Akkare Kottiyoor Temple: A pilgrimage to nature's core

Debris at Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad0:56

Debris at Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad

Thick smoke rises from wreckage of Air India Plane in Ahmedabad1:16

Thick smoke rises from wreckage of Air India Plane in...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD