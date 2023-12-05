News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Cyclone Michaung: 200 youth paddlers stranded in Vijayawada

Cyclone Michaung: 200 youth paddlers stranded in Vijayawada

Source: PTI
December 05, 2023 09:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'As of now, there's no update from the Railways. The scheduled time (of departure) here is 4am but we doubt the train will start from Chennai tonight'

Image used for representational purposes

IMAGE: Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

Securing her maiden Under-11 National Ranking title in Vijayawada brought joy and pain in equal measure for young Bengal paddler Sreosree Chakraborty, who is now stuck along with 300 others because of Cyclone Michaung, which has wreaked havoc on India's east coast.

Cyclone Michaung made landfall in Bapatla, a coastal district of Andhra Pradesh, bringing heavy rainfall in Vijayawada, about 80km away, where the National Ranking TT tournament concluded on Monday.

 

A Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) official told PTI on Tuesday that there are about 200 players in the age group of U-11 to U-19 stuck along with their family members.

The Vijayawada National Ranking event was the penultimate round of the five zonal tournaments, which will conclude with the Panchkula leg scheduled from December 8.

The players are sweating over whether they would be able to reach Panchkula (Haryana) in time for the competition, given the prevailing situation.

"We are booked on the Tamil Nadu Express to New Delhi from where we will go to Panchkula," Sreosree's father Mrinmoy Chakraborty told PTI from Vijayawada.

"As of now, there's no update from the Railways. The scheduled time (of departure) here is 4am but we doubt the train will start from Chennai tonight," he said.

The paddlers have no option but to wait and watch. Valuable ranking points are at stake in the final leg, which will help them qualify for the all-important National Championships.

"There is waterlogging everywhere and it's been raining incessantly for two-and-a-half days now. It's very difficult to move out. Flights too stand cancelled. Moreover, it's difficult to afford flight tickets," Mrinmoy added.

Their only solace is that they have not been cut off from the outside world as the internet is working smoothly.

"We are able to communicate with others. A few shops were open in the morning and we are managing by eating bread and fruits," he said.

The organisers of the UTT National Ranking Championships (South Zone) had to finish the tournament a day early because of the cyclone.

There were non-stop matches and the prize distribution ceremony got over around 2am on Monday.

"Our flights are cancelled. We have to wait till tomorrow and hope the situation improves," junior India coach Abhijit Roychowdhury said.

There were some like player-turned-coach Poulami Ghatak who managed to leave early in the morning.

"Fortunately, we got hold of my friend's car and we left early in the morning for Hyderabad. There was severe waterlogging and we were fortunate to come out and reach in the afternoon," Poulami, the seven-time national champion, said.

Poulami was there with her academy's trainees.

"I just pray that everyone manages to come out of the place and reach Panchkula in time."

The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) is monitoring the situation and the competition department will take a call on whether to postpone the Panchkula tournament after consulting the event organisers, said an official.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Vijay Hazare: Delhi knocked out; Mumbai make quarters
Vijay Hazare: Delhi knocked out; Mumbai make quarters
Returning Nadal has zero expectations from himself
Returning Nadal has zero expectations from himself
Indian trio strike gold at Junior World Boxing C'ships
Indian trio strike gold at Junior World Boxing C'ships
Guardiola feels Man City will win Premier League again
Guardiola feels Man City will win Premier League again
Karni Sena chief shot dead at home by 3 'guests'
Karni Sena chief shot dead at home by 3 'guests'
Manchester United bar journos as Ten Hag denies unrest
Manchester United bar journos as Ten Hag denies unrest
Michaung leaves trail of death and destruction
Michaung leaves trail of death and destruction

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

South Africa-bound Easwaran dreams of India debut

South Africa-bound Easwaran dreams of India debut

FIH Jnr WC: Araijeet's hat-trick powers India to win

FIH Jnr WC: Araijeet's hat-trick powers India to win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances