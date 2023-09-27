News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Cui, 13, is China's youngest Asian Games gold medallist

Cui, 13, is China's youngest Asian Games gold medallist

September 27, 2023 13:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: China's Cui Chenxi took gold ahead of 18-year-old compatriot Zeng Wenhui at the Asian Games. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Cui Chenxi became China's youngest Asian Games gold medallist on Wednesday after the 13-year-old skateboarder won the women's street event on day four of competition in Hangzhou.

 

With an eye-catching performance featuring several 'Ollies' and a huge move off a high rail, which several of her competitors avoided, Cui took gold ahead of compatriot Zeng Wenhui, 18, with Japanese 16-year-old Miyu Ito taking bronze.

"I did quite well today," Cui said modestly.

Cui, who hails from China's eastern Shandong province, only took up skateboarding in 2020 when China's COVID restrictions meant she could not practice rollerblading, which she began as a three-year-old.

The street competition involves skaters performing daring tricks on a course that has features that resemble an urban environment including rails and gaps.

IMAGE: Cui Chenxi only took up skateboarding in 2020 when China's COVID restrictions meant she could not practice rollerblading. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

In bright, warm and humid conditions, which felt even hotter because of the skate park's concrete jungle nature, scores of dragonflies shared air time with the competitors as they performed their tricks.

The women's skaters did two 'runs' followed by five individual 'tricks'. Each athlete's highest scoring run and two highest scoring tricks were then added together to reach a final score.

Margielyn Didal, who won gold for the Philippines at the 2018 Asian Games, is still only 24 yet she seemed like a veteran with all her competitors in the final 18 or under.

With protective equipment required for competitors under 18, Didal was the only athlete in final not forced to wear a helmet of padding to protect her knees.

"I don't feel old because I'm also a bit childish, I just want to mess around," she said, after an injury in the final meant she finished last of the eight skaters.

"But I feel kind of left out because everyone is wearing helmets and knee pads."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Asiad Shooting: Samra, women's pistol team win GOLD
Asiad Shooting: Samra, women's pistol team win GOLD
Asian Games: Indian squash teams continue winning run
Asian Games: Indian squash teams continue winning run
China win Asian Games' first esports gold medal
China win Asian Games' first esports gold medal
PIX: Samra steals the show with gold as India dominate
PIX: Samra steals the show with gold as India dominate
Asian Games: Indian women fencers exit in quarters
Asian Games: Indian women fencers exit in quarters
Adani Ports to buy back another $195 mn of bonds
Adani Ports to buy back another $195 mn of bonds
Asian Games Hockey: Indian women crush Singapore 13-0
Asian Games Hockey: Indian women crush Singapore 13-0

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

Asian Games Hockey: Indian women crush Singapore 13-0

Asian Games Hockey: Indian women crush Singapore 13-0

India's sailors shine with one silver, two bronze

India's sailors shine with one silver, two bronze

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances