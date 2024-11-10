Ronaldo panned for promoting controversial supplement

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo put on a promotional post for Herbalife on his X handle. Photograph: Cristiano Ronaldo/X

Cristiano Ronaldo got a severe schooling on social media for promoting a controversial dietary supplement brand on social media.

'A good way to start the day? A healthy breakfast. Herbalife Formula 1 delivers a balanced mix of protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. #Herbalife #HealthyBreakfast,' Ronaldo posted on his X handle on Sunday.

Moments later, his timeline was pasted with netizens criticising him for promoting an unhealthy brand while some reminded him that he failed to label the post as paid promotion, a requirement under social media regulations. This led to a community note on X.

Ronaldo, known for his healthy lifestyle, during a Euro 2020 press conference furiously removed two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him, encouraging people to drink water instead.

Angry netizens posted on his timeline: 'Great way to start the day....with a nutritional omelette. Breakfast cereals are carbs and sugars....not good. Just being honest.'

'Please don’t fall for this. Even he doesn’t drink it,' wrote another.

'Have some scruples @Cristiano. Don't peddle useless/dangerous things just because you will get paid. Shame on you.'

'If Ronaldo was using Herbalife in the last 5 years he would have been carrying 5 kg of kidney stones with him.'

'Common side effects of Herbalife products include high protein content, high potassium and phosphorus content, which can cause high blood pressure, kidney damage, stroke, seizures, and in some cases, death. Consult a doctor if you plan to use Herbalife products.'

The most scathing criticism came from Dr. Cyriac Abby Phillips, a Indian hepatologist and social media influencer known as ‘The Liver Doc' on X.

'A good way to start the day? A healthy breakfast. No doubt. But Herbalife has no role in it. Herbalife is a multilevel marketing pyramid scheme company which manufactures low quality mixed protein made from pea and soy and includes other dangerous botanicals, all the while charging consumers like they're selling Swarovski diamonds.

'There are far more, better protein supplements in the market that consumers can spend money on, definitely not Herbalife... Because Herbalife products are also, infamously associated with the highest documented liver injury and liver failure cases in the world among all protein supplements. No other BS company has even come close to what Herbalife products have achieved when it comes to harming consumers.

Ronaldo may or may not know this, but his breakfast definitely DOES NOT involve Herbalife products and this is just a paid (I wonder how much!) promotion for the company...

Because even the people you place high on a high pedestal are sometimes deprived of ethics and morality when it comes to healthcare and health literacy when money talks.'