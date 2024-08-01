News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Controversy over Algerian Khelif takes focus at Paris

Controversy over Algerian Khelif takes focus at Paris

August 01, 2024 20:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Imane Khelif of Algeria is seen during her fight against Angela Carini of Italy. File Photograph: Isabel Infantes / Reuters.

The storm brewing over the participation of Algeria boxer Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics overshadowed the sixth day of the women's competition on Thursday when defending welterweight champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey got off to a winning start.

Khelif, who has been in the spotlight for failing a gender eligibility test at a tournament last year, progressed to the welterweight quarter-finals after Italian opponent Angela Carini abandoned the bout after 46 seconds.

 

Carini later explained that she had decided not to fight after feeling intense pain in her nose. Khelif will next face either Hungarian Luca Anna Hamori or Australia's Marissa Williamson in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Surmeneli, who clinched Turkey's first ever boxing gold in Tokyo, is one fight away from ensuring another medal after her 4-1 win over Poland's Aneta Rygielska.

The European Games and twice world champion had a poor second round, but clinched the win after finishing ahead on every judge's scorecard in the third round.

In Thursday's opening bout, Asian Games and world champion Wu Yu of China was a class above her Indian opponent Nikhat Zareen, landing a number of devastating blows to score a unanimous win in the flyweight bout.

IMAGE: Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey celebrates after winning her fight against Aneta Rygielska of Poland. File Photograph: Isabel Infantes / Reuters.

"This is my first Olympics. I want to enjoy it. This is my biggest stage," Wu said.

"I want to go all the way. This is the first time I've met so many people. I've been to the World Championships before. There were a lot of spectators, but not as many as this. I was very excited."

Wu's compatriot Chang Yuan beat Bulgarian Stanimira Petrova in a bantamweight quarter-final, while in the men's lightweight category, Wyatt Sanford ensured Canada's first boxing medal since 1996 with a 4-1 win over Ruslan Abdullaev of Uzbekistan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Heartbreak for India as Sat-Chi crash out of Olympics
Heartbreak for India as Sat-Chi crash out of Olympics
'He wouldn't let the tricolour down'
'He wouldn't let the tricolour down'
Pant vs Rahul: Here's what captain Rohit said...
Pant vs Rahul: Here's what captain Rohit said...
Nikhat to go on solo trip after Paris heartbreak
Nikhat to go on solo trip after Paris heartbreak
States can sub-classify SC/ST groups for quota: SC
States can sub-classify SC/ST groups for quota: SC
Wayanad rescue will take a few more days: Kerala CM
Wayanad rescue will take a few more days: Kerala CM
New methods needed for SC/STs: Judge in quota verdict
New methods needed for SC/STs: Judge in quota verdict

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Olympics Badminton: Sen beats Prannoy; in quarters

Olympics Badminton: Sen beats Prannoy; in quarters

From TC to Oly medallist: Kusale ends India's drought

From TC to Oly medallist: Kusale ends India's drought

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances