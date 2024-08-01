Controversy over Algerian Khelif takes focus at Paris

IMAGE: Imane Khelif of Algeria is seen during her fight against Angela Carini of Italy. File Photograph: Isabel Infantes / Reuters. IMAGE: Imane Khelif of Algeria is seen during her fight against Angela Carini of Italy.

The storm brewing over the participation of Algeria boxer Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics overshadowed the sixth day of the women's competition on Thursday when defending welterweight champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey got off to a winning start.

Khelif, who has been in the spotlight for failing a gender eligibility test at a tournament last year, progressed to the welterweight quarter-finals after Italian opponent Angela Carini abandoned the bout after 46 seconds.

Carini later explained that she had decided not to fight after feeling intense pain in her nose. Khelif will next face either Hungarian Luca Anna Hamori or Australia's Marissa Williamson in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Surmeneli, who clinched Turkey's first ever boxing gold in Tokyo, is one fight away from ensuring another medal after her 4-1 win over Poland's Aneta Rygielska.

The European Games and twice world champion had a poor second round, but clinched the win after finishing ahead on every judge's scorecard in the third round.

In Thursday's opening bout, Asian Games and world champion Wu Yu of China was a class above her Indian opponent Nikhat Zareen, landing a number of devastating blows to score a unanimous win in the flyweight bout.

IMAGE: Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey celebrates after winning her fight against Aneta Rygielska of Poland. File Photograph: Isabel Infantes / Reuters.

"This is my first Olympics. I want to enjoy it. This is my biggest stage," Wu said.

"I want to go all the way. This is the first time I've met so many people. I've been to the World Championships before. There were a lot of spectators, but not as many as this. I was very excited."

Wu's compatriot Chang Yuan beat Bulgarian Stanimira Petrova in a bantamweight quarter-final, while in the men's lightweight category, Wyatt Sanford ensured Canada's first boxing medal since 1996 with a 4-1 win over Ruslan Abdullaev of Uzbekistan.