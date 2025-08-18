HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Big blow for Serie A champs ahead of season opener

August 18, 2025 18:33 IST

IMAGE: Napoli's Lukaku has been sidelined for weeks with a thigh injury and may need surgery. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Napoli's Romelu Lukaku has suffered a serious thigh injury which may require surgery, the Serie A side announced on Monday, as media reported the Belgium forward may be sidelined for weeks.

 

Former Chelsea, Manchester United and Inter Milan player Lukaku picked up the injury on Thursday during a 2-1 win over Olympiakos Piraeus in a friendly.

Tests revealed that the 32-year-old, who scored 14 goals as Napoli won Serie A last season, has "a high-grade injury to the rectus femoris muscle in his left thigh," the club said.

Lukaku "has already begun rehabilitation and will also undergo surgical consultation," Napoli added in the statement.

Napoli begin their title defence at Sassuolo on Saturday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
