World class Indian bowling put us on backfoot: Taskin

IMAGE: Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed of celebrates the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja during the first test match at Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed on Friday admitted that losing too many wickets in the first 10 overs of their first innings against "world class" Indian bowlers has put his side on the backfoot in the opening Test against India in Chennai.

In reply to India's first innings total of 376, Bangladesh were all out for 149 in 47.1 overs on the second day, with Shakib Al Hasan (32) being their top scorer. They lost three wickets in the first 10 overs and scored 27 runs.

"Overall, our batting was a little bit disappointing. Yeah, there is some help for the fast bowlers, but still, we could have done much better than that. So yeah, we are disappointed," Ahmed said at the press conference after the day's play.

"We also lost too many wickets in the first 10 (overs), which cost us our game."

India were 81 for 3 in their second innings at stumps for an overall lead of 308 runs.

Ahmed, who took three wickets in India's first innings and one in the second, also felt that his side's less experience of playing with the SG balls did not help their cause either.

Bangladesh players are mostly used to playing with the Kookaburra balls which have a flatter seam compared to the SG.

"Also, playing with the SG ball is a challenge. The Indians play with SG ball since childhood, so they know how to use it properly, giving them a huge advantage," said the 29-year-old right-arm pacer.

"We also made some mistakes with the new ball. What I felt about the SG ball and this condition is that there were some challenges, especially for the first 10-12 overs. India is a formidable side against any opponent at home. And everyone tries to make the most out of the home advantage, the same as we will do when we play at home soon."

As far as bowling is concerned, he said his side bowled well overall.

"Yes, yesterday we started well, and at the end of the day, (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja batted well. Also, this morning, we had a good session, and then we finished them all in 37 runs by taking four more wickets.

"So overall, we bowled well. Yesterday, there was more help than today."

Ahmed gave credit to the Indian bowlers for their consistent line and length.

"No doubt they all are world-class. They were more consistent with their line and lengths, and there were plenty of variations in the Indian bowling attack," he said.

On their historic Test win in Pakistan, Ahmed said, "We played overall good cricket in Pakistan, and Test cricket is something you need to be good in your department in every session.

"But, conditions are different here."

Ahmed said his team is still work in progress.

"Everyone (in the team) is concerned about it and is working on it. Everyone has strengths and weaknesses, but there is no limit to getting better. While we are trying to improve on it by giving our utmost, at the end of the day, it all boils down to how we execute our plans," he signed off.