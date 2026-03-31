Mapara, Yadnik, and Dandekar Secure Fourth Consecutive Wins at Chess Master's

Palaash Mapara, Pratik Yadnik, and Ameya Dandekar showcased their chess prowess with fourth consecutive wins at the All India Chess Master's tournament in Mumbai, highlighting their dominance in this FIDE-rated event.

Photograph: Utrojao/Pixabay

Key Points Palaash Mapara, Pratik Yadnik, and Ameya Dandekar achieved their fourth consecutive wins in the All India Chess Master's tournament.

The All India Chess Master's is a FIDE-rated classical chess tournament organised by the Mumbai Chess Centre.

Key matches included Mapara's victory over Dhruv Muthe and Yadnik's win against Aditya Siddharth.

Ameya Dandekar secured his fourth win by defeating Viraj Rathi in the tournament.

Palaash Mapara, Pratik Yadnik and Ameya Dandekar recorded their fourth consecutive wins respectively in the fourth round of the All India Chess Master's third season here on Tuesday.

The tournament is a FIDE-rated classical chess tournament organised by the Mumbai Chess Centre.

Mapara defeated Dhruv Muthe (3 points) on the third board. Yadnik (4 points) defeated Aditya Siddharth (3 points) on the fourth board.

Amey Dandekar (4 points) also registered his fourth win as he overcame Viraj Rathi (3 points) on the seventh board.

Key Match Results

Results (top 10): Shreyansh Somaiya (3.5) drew with Shrirang Agharkar (3.5); Anay Bank (3.5) drew with AFM Sohum Pawar (3.5); Palaash Mapara (4) beat Dhruv Murthe (3); Pratik Yadnik (4) beat Aditya Siddharth (3); AGM Rajveer Nahar (3.5) drew with Ahaan Kataruka (3.5); Aashvi Agarwal (3) lost to Punit Dodhiya (4); Amey Dandekar (4) beat Viraj Rathi (3); Anirudhi Anand Iyer (3.5) drew with Tanuj Dayal (2,5); Arjun Singh (3) drew with Amogh Bhatavadekar (3); Pps Pruthvi (2.5) lost to Mhasane Kailas (3.5).