News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Chess champ Gujrathi prioritises PM Modi meet over title defence

Chess champ Gujrathi prioritises PM Modi meet over title defence

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 25, 2024 16:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi

IMAGE: Indian GM Vidit Gujrathi had won the Azerbaijan event last year. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tata Steel Chess/FIles

Fresh from his exploits in India's first-ever title-winning campaign at the Chess Olympiad, Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi has decided against defending his crown at the 10th Vugar Gashimov Memorial Chess Super Tournament in Azerbaijan for an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Gujrathi had won the Azerbaijan event last year after outperforming compatriot Arjun Erigaisi.

 

He was a part of the Indian men's team, which also included D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun, that won a historic Chess Olympiad gold in the Open category.

Gujrathi, 29, has been replaced by Aravindh Chithambaram for the event to be held from September 25-30.

"I reached Baku and I got to know our Hon'ble PM wants to felicitate the Indian team. I was overjoyed when I heard this and I wanted to be a part of it. It's amazing at how such short notice he is taking out time for us," Gujrathi tweeted.

"I contacted Sarkhan Gashimov (organiser) and he understood my sentiments. Big thanks to him! Wishing Aravindh the best to play against top players in this prestigious event," Gujrathi added.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Gukesh is not Rapport's favourite for World C'ship
Why Gukesh is not Rapport's favourite for World C'ship
'I saw the spark in Gukesh at 7'
'I saw the spark in Gukesh at 7'
Chess Champs stress team spirit: 'We did it together'
Chess Champs stress team spirit: 'We did it together'
Haryana: Can BJP beat anti-incumbency to win 3rd term?
Haryana: Can BJP beat anti-incumbency to win 3rd term?
Sensex ends above 85,000, Nifty scales 26K
Sensex ends above 85,000, Nifty scales 26K
Jarange ends 9-day hunger strike over Maratha quota
Jarange ends 9-day hunger strike over Maratha quota
Why Boston Marathon qualifiers were left out
Why Boston Marathon qualifiers were left out

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Gukesh, Pragg, Vaishali return to grand welcome

Gukesh, Pragg, Vaishali return to grand welcome

'Vishy's Children Are All Grown Up'

'Vishy's Children Are All Grown Up'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances