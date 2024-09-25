Chess champ Gujrathi prioritises PM Modi meet over title defence

IMAGE: Indian GM Vidit Gujrathi had won the Azerbaijan event last year. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tata Steel Chess/FIles

Fresh from his exploits in India's first-ever title-winning campaign at the Chess Olympiad, Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi has decided against defending his crown at the 10th Vugar Gashimov Memorial Chess Super Tournament in Azerbaijan for an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Gujrathi had won the Azerbaijan event last year after outperforming compatriot Arjun Erigaisi.

He was a part of the Indian men's team, which also included D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun, that won a historic Chess Olympiad gold in the Open category.

Gujrathi, 29, has been replaced by Aravindh Chithambaram for the event to be held from September 25-30.

"I reached Baku and I got to know our Hon'ble PM wants to felicitate the Indian team. I was overjoyed when I heard this and I wanted to be a part of it. It's amazing at how such short notice he is taking out time for us," Gujrathi tweeted.

"I contacted Sarkhan Gashimov (organiser) and he understood my sentiments. Big thanks to him! Wishing Aravindh the best to play against top players in this prestigious event," Gujrathi added.