Champions League PIX: Benzema seals Real Madrid win against Liverpool; reach QFs

Champions League PIX: Benzema seals Real Madrid win against Liverpool; reach QFs

March 16, 2023 08:52 IST
Real Madrid through to next round, win 6-2 on aggregate, Liverpool ousted

Real Madrid

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

Real Madrid cruised into the Champions League quarter-finals as Karim Benzema's second-half goal secured a comfortable 1-0 win over Liverpool in their last-16 second leg that wrapped up a 6-2 aggregate victory on Wednesday.

Bidding to win back-to-back Champions League titles and a record extending 15th European crown, a disciplined Real seemed content to sit back against a tame Liverpool who carried little threat for most of the game.

Real spurned several opportunities to open the scoring as they looked to exploit Vinicius Jr’s speed on the counter-attack but could not break the deadlock until late in the second half.

 

Real Madrid

IMAGE: Karim Benzema sealed victory in the 79th minute. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

They sealed victory in the 79th minute when Vinicius flicked a loose ball inside the area to Benzema who tapped it into the empty net.

"There is no easy wins in the Champions League and it was a complicated match, but we showed from the beginning how serious we are in our desire to go far in the competition this season," Benzema told Movistar Plus.

"Football today is about suffering, it's part of the sport we play. Everyone wants more. You always have to suffer. The important thing is to win and get through the next round."

Real Madrid

IMAGE: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold in action with Real Madrid's Nacho. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

In need of a three-goal win after losing 5-2 at home, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp picked a very attacking team with forwards Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez in the starting line-up.

Nunez almost scored in the sixth minute after Salah stole the ball from Eder Militao and set up the Uruguayan, but his low shot was blocked by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Playing with two disciplined four-man defensive lines and only Vinicius Jr and Benzema up-front, Real looked to counter-attack using the pace of the Brazilian down the left.

He set up Benzema twice but the French striker wasted both chances.

Real Madrid

IMAGE: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger after the match. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

The inspired Vinicius almost scored in the 14th minute, but his point-blank volley was brilliantly saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

Real almost scored when Eduardo Camavinga unleashed a thunderous strike from distance that crashed against the crossbar and Luka Modric also fired a fierce shot inches over the bar.

Courtois made fine saves to keep out shots by Nunez and Gakpo, but Real Madrid stayed in control and seemed content to slow the pace of the game down to frustrate their opponents.

The hosts were more aggressive in the second half and should have scored through Federico Valverde and Benzema who wasted golden opportunities from close range.

Finally, however, Vinicius took down a loose ball from a mis-hit Benzema shot and found the unmarked Frenchman who settled the tie.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
