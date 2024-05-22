News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Archery World Cup: India women's team storm into final

Source: PTI
May 22, 2024 10:07 IST
The trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami will take on World no. 7 Turkey in the gold medal clash on Saturday.

IMAGE: The Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami ousted World No. 4 USA 233-229 in the semi-final. Photograph: World Archery/Instagram

World No 1 India women's compound archery team stormed into the final to remain in the hunt for a successive World Cup gold medal in Yecheon, South Korea, on Wednesday.

The World No. 1 men's compound team, however, failed to live up to expectation and continued their below-par show to miss out on a bronze medal at the World Cup Stage 2.

 

The women's trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami, who clinched the gold in Shanghai Stage 1 leg last month, ousted World No. 4 USA 233-229 in the semi-final.

They will take on World no. 7 Turkey in the women's compound team gold medal clash on Saturday.

Turkey pipped top-seed and local favourites South Korea 234-233 in the other semi-final.

It was an overall easy sailing for the Indian women's team, who got a bye into the quarters after finishing second in the qualifying round. They eliminated Italy 236-234 in the last-eight.

The men's team of Priyansh, Prathamesh Fuge and veteran Abhishek Verma, who had slipped to fourth in the qualifying round on Tuesday, lost to lowly-ranked Australia 133-133 (10-10*) in a shoot-off.

The Aussies, who are world ranked 21st, took the Indian trio by surprise starting with a 59 by dropping just one point.

The Aussies team of Bailey Wildman, Brandon Hawes and Jonathon Milne continued their fine run and overcame a one-point deficit after second round, to make it 233-all after the regulation four ended.

The two teams were 30-all in the ensuing shoot-off but the Aussies edged out the inconsistent Indians by shooting two Xs (arrows closer to centre) to secure the bronze medal.

Having started their campaign with an easy 235-212 win over lowly-ranked Vietnam, India overcame tough competition from Denmark and top seed USA, winning both the matches in shoot-off.

Source: PTI
