News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Cairo World Cup: Akhil Sheoran bags bronze on final day

Cairo World Cup: Akhil Sheoran bags bronze on final day

Source: PTI
January 31, 2024 23:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Akhil Sheoran secured bronze on the final day of the competition. Photograph: NRAI/X

Paris Olympic quota winner Akhil Sheoran won his second career individual ISSF World Cup stage medal, clinching the men's 50m rifle 3 positions bronze in Cairo on Wednesday.

Akhil shot 451.8 in the eight-man 45-shot final, after qualifying in second place with a score of 589.

The seasoned Jiri Privratsky of the Czech Republic won gold with 462.9, while France's double junior world champion Romain Aufrere bagged silver after finishing with 460.5.

The effort meant that India concluded their engagements at the season opening World Cup stage with medals of every colour.

 

Their final tally read two gold, three silver and one bronze as they topped another ISSF World Cup stage.

Akhil's first shot of 10.3 in the kneeling position was second best in the eight-man field. He maintained his second position after 10 as Italian Lorenzo Bacci took over the lead with reigning air rifle world champion Victor Lindgren rising up to third, just 0.1 behind the Indian.

Firing a perfect 10.9 in his 15th and final kneeling position shot gave Akhil the lead for the first time in the match.

Akhil was 0.1 ahead of Aufrere at that stage and a second 10.9 for his 10th shot in the second prone position extended that lead to 0.4, as the duo began to widen the gap with others.

By the end of the 15 prone shots, Akhil's tally of 312.5 was a healthy 1.9 ahead of Aufrere. His final prone series score was a scorching 53.5.

The standing position is where things changed dramatically and for the first time in the match, Akhil fired shots in the nine-ring.

As Kazakh Konstantin Malinovskiy and Lindgren became the first to be eliminated after 40 shots, Aufrere had overtaken Akhil by 0.3.

Privratsky was also surging and Akhil managed to clinch bronze as a final shot of 7.9 by Aufrere gave Privratsky gold.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Sarfaraz can't afford to waste the opportunity'
'Sarfaraz can't afford to waste the opportunity'
2nd Test: Sarfaraz or Patidar? 'Picking one is tough'
2nd Test: Sarfaraz or Patidar? 'Picking one is tough'
Untold story of Sachin's golden ducks
Untold story of Sachin's golden ducks
'Biggest fan' Dhruv Jurel reveals MS Dhoni's advice
'Biggest fan' Dhruv Jurel reveals MS Dhoni's advice
Won't give even a single LS seat to Cong: Mamata
Won't give even a single LS seat to Cong: Mamata
Movies - no, cricket - yes! Vidhu Vinod Chopra's son..
Movies - no, cricket - yes! Vidhu Vinod Chopra's son..
Varanasi court allows Hindus to pray in Gyanvapi area
Varanasi court allows Hindus to pray in Gyanvapi area

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Sonam Maskar wins silver on ISSF World Cup debut

Sonam Maskar wins silver on ISSF World Cup debut

Srikanth opens campaign with comfortable win

Srikanth opens campaign with comfortable win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances