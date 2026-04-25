Badminton World Federation Approves New Scoring System

The Badminton World Federation has approved a new 3x15 scoring system set to revolutionise the sport, aiming for more exciting matches and improved player welfare, despite concerns from some top Indian players.

Photograph: Kind courtesy P V Sindhu/Instagram

Key Points The BWF approved the 3x15 scoring system, effective January 4, 2027, aiming to make badminton more exciting and competitive.

BWF President believes the new system will improve scheduling, match durations, and player welfare in badminton.

Leading Indian badminton players, including PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, have expressed reservations about the shift from the 21-point system.

The BWF emphasises that the fundamental nature of badminton will remain unchanged despite the scoring system adjustment.

The BWF will focus on a clear and well-managed transition to the new scoring system, working closely with members and stakeholders.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Saturday approved the adoption of the 3×15 scoring system at its Annual General Meeting at Horsen, Denmark, with the proposal acquiring the required two‐thirds majority of votes cast.

The 3×15 scoring system will come into effect on January 4, 2027.

BWF's Vision for Badminton's Future

BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said the decision marked an important milestone for the future of badminton.

"We are building a sport that speaks to the next generation, while continuing to invest in the long‐term future of our players," Leeswadtrakul said.

"The 3×15 scoring system is intended to deliver more exciting and competitive badminton, improved scheduling, more consistent match durations, and potential benefits for player welfare and recovery.

"By bringing high‐pressure moments earlier and creating tighter scores and more dramatic finishes, the format aims to keep fans engaged from the first rally to the last."

The decision follows a long‐term process of testing, analysis, and consultation with members and stakeholders, and reflects the collective judgment of the BWF membership, guided by a commitment to innovation, player welfare, and supporting players in achieving longer, more successful careers, the world body said in a statement.

Indian Players Express Reservations

Leading Indian voices, including two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, former chief coach Vimal Kumar and Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, have previously expressed reservations over the move, favouring the existing 21-point system.

Addressing concerns raised by some stakeholders, Leeswadtrakul emphasised that the essence of badminton would remain unchanged.

"We know that change can raise concern, especially in a sport with such strong traditions. But this decision does not change the fundamental nature of badminton. The skill, the tactics, the physical and mental demands, and the drama of the sport will remain.

"What this change does is strengthen the sport by protecting what makes badminton special, and ensuring the world's best players can continue to compete, inspire, and connect with fans globally for longer."

Focus on Implementation and Transition

BWF said it will continue listening closely to members, stakeholders, and players as the sport adapts to this change.

The global body will now shift its focus to implementation, working closely with members, stakeholders, and players to deliver a clear, consistent, and well‐managed transition.

The outcome of the vote reflects the constructive dialogue held throughout the Annual General Meeting and the Members' Forum this week, with members aligned around innovation, sustainability, and building a stronger future for badminton, the BWF said.

"Today's decision confirms our shared commitment to the long‐term relevance and sustainability of badminton," Leeswadtrakul said.

"It has been shaped by open discussion and a common purpose to strengthen the future of our sport.

"I would like to thank our Members and the many players, coaches, and experts whose insight and feedback helped guide this important decision."

Players' Perspectives on the Scoring Change

Sindhu, BWF Athletes' Commission Chair, had earlier indicated that while players were open to innovation, the overall sentiment still tilted towards retaining the 21-point system.

"Well, innovation is absolutely needed. But it has to be meaningful. Having said that, I think we should always look at how to improve the sport for players, fans, broadcasters and commercial partners. But not every change is progress. So, my overall feeling would be like, let us innovate, but let us make sure we are solving the right problem," Sindhu had said in a BWF statement on April 6 ahead of the BWF AGM.

"From my discussion with the players, the feedback has genuinely been mixed. But if I look at the overall sentiment across the athletes, as spoken to, the majority still feel that the 21-point system is better for badminton. So, I think some players do see positives in 15 points, three sets as well. Especially, in terms of shorter matches, but the broader feeling is that 21 points gives the sport more of its charm, rhythm and tactical depth."

Vimal had also made a strong appeal to the BWF to retain the current 21-point.

"BWF is thinking about reducing the scoring format and fiddling with the scores and such things for commercial reasons. That is not real badminton," Vimal had told PTI.

"I hope they take note of this and preserve it, at least in big events, because badminton is a tough sport. They need to understand it."

"See, whether it is golf or motorsports or football, they go on for three hours, five hours, and they have never diluted it. Hockey has never diluted it. Basketball has not diluted it."

Saina had also urged the BWF to exercise caution regarding proposed scoring changes, maintaining that the current system preserves the sport's essential intensity and endurance.

"Badminton has a rich tradition, and tournaments like the All England Open Badminton Championships and the BWF World Championships have always been special because of their intensity and endurance factor," Saina said earlier.

"Any change in scoring or format should be carefully considered. The current 21-point system has worked well and players have adapted to it over many years.

"If changes are introduced, they should ensure that the quality of rallies and the competitive balance of the sport are not affected. At the end of the day, the focus should remain on fair competition and the spirit of the game."