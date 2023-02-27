Britain's Norrie stuns Alcaraz in Rio final

IMAGE: Great Britain's Cameron Norrie celebrates his victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the ATP 500 Rio Open at Jockey Club Brasileiro in Rio de Janeiro, on Sunday. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Britain's Cameron Norrie fought back from a set down to beat world number two Carlos Alcaraz 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 in the Rio Open final on Sunday, turning the tables on the 19-year-old Spaniard after losing to him in the Buenos Aires decider a week ago.

Norrie, who collected his first ATP title of 2023 and fifth overall, looked to be heading for a second straight defeat to the clay court tournament's defending champion when he was broken in the second set.



But with US Open champion Alcaraz needing his right leg wrapped midway through the set Norrie seized the momentum and won four straight games to level the match.



After twice trading breaks in the third set, Alcaraz saved two break points in an epic ninth game but Norrie converted a break point opportunity at the fourth attempt in the penultimate game before claiming the win at the ATP 500 event.



"I was looking done there and I managed to flick a switch and turn it around, so it was a good day," Norrie, who lost to Richard Gasquet in the Auckland final last month, said in remarks provided by the ATP.



"I had to battle a lot of demons the last couple weeks, but I managed to just play well in the big moments and that's what it took today."