Rediff.com  » Sports » Britain's Norrie stuns Alcaraz in Rio final

Britain's Norrie stuns Alcaraz in Rio final

February 27, 2023 09:44 IST
IMAGE: Great Britain's Cameron Norrie celebrates his victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the ATP 500 Rio Open at Jockey Club Brasileiro in Rio de Janeiro, on Sunday. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Britain's Cameron Norrie fought back from a set down to beat world number two Carlos Alcaraz 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 in the Rio Open final on Sunday, turning the tables on the 19-year-old Spaniard after losing to him in the Buenos Aires decider a week ago.

 

Norrie, who collected his first ATP title of 2023 and fifth overall, looked to be heading for a second straight defeat to the clay court tournament's defending champion when he was broken in the second set.

But with US Open champion Alcaraz needing his right leg wrapped midway through the set Norrie seized the momentum and won four straight games to level the match.

After twice trading breaks in the third set, Alcaraz saved two break points in an epic ninth game but Norrie converted a break point opportunity at the fourth attempt in the penultimate game before claiming the win at the ATP 500 event.

"I was looking done there and I managed to flick a switch and turn it around, so it was a good day," Norrie, who lost to Richard Gasquet in the Auckland final last month, said in remarks provided by the ATP.

"I had to battle a lot of demons the last couple weeks, but I managed to just play well in the big moments and that's what it took today."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
