Bristol Open Squash: Urwashi Joshi enters quarters

IMAGE: Urwashi Joshi outclassed second-seeded Australian Sophie Fadaely 3-2 to advance to the quarter-finals. Photograph: Urwashi Joshi/Instagram

India's Urwashi Joshi upset second-seeded Australian Sophie Fadaely 3-2 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Bristol Open Squash tournament in Bristol on Friday.

Urwashi, a semi-finalist during the 2023 National Championships, was engaged in a thrilling contest as she conquered the Australian 7-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7 during the intense 35-minute pre-quarterfinal meeting of the USD 3000 PSA Challenger event.



The Maharashtra player, who defeated Jasmin Kalar of England 11-4, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9 in the opening round within 21 minutes, will take on fifth seed Erin Classen of Australia in the quarterfinals.



Classen prevailed over Olivia Besant of England in the pre-quarterfinal, routing her 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 14-12).