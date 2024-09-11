Brazil's FIFA World Cup qualification hanging by a thread

Brazil shocked and other big upsets at World Cup qualifiers played on Tuesday

IMAGE: Brazil's Marquinhos and Estevao look dejected after their defeat to Paraguay in the South American World Cup qualifiers at Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asuncion, Paraguay, on Tuesday. Photograph: Cesar Olmedo/Reuters

Brazil slumped to a fourth defeat in their last five World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday after a first-half goal by Diego Gomez gave Paraguay a 1-0 win in Asuncion.

Five-times world champions Brazil, who scraped a 1-0 home win over Ecuador on Friday, are fifth in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup with 10 points, ahead of Venezuela on goal difference.

The top six qualify directly for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with the seventh place offering passage via further rounds of qualifiers.

Manager Dorival Jr, who took over from Tite after Brazil's quarter-final exit at the 2022 World Cup, looked forlorn on the sidelines as his side were comprehensively outplayed and fortunate not to lose by more.

Brazil failed to record a shot on target in the first half and fell behind in the 20th minute when Gomez rifled home from the edge of the box, the ball smacking the post on its way past Alisson into the net.

"The coach is still figuring out the best way for us to play and that's reflected in the result," defender Marquinhos told Brazilian TV Globo.

"There are a lot of new players, we are lacking confidence.

"Qualifying isn't easy, it's a difficult time and we have to know how to manage it. It's a time of transition, we're not feeling confident. We're going to work hard, getting results on the pitch is the best answer."

Brazil had only three shots on target in the match, all via a frustrated Vinicius Jr, who has been unable to have the same impact for his country as he has for club side for Real Madrid.

Brazil will look to get their campaign back on track next month when they travel to face Chile before hosting Peru.

Colombia edge defending champion Argentina

IMAGE: James Rodriguez celebrates scoring the winner against Argentina, during their South American World Cup qualifiers, in Bogota, on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy FIFA World Cup/X

James Rodríguez scored from the spot and made an assist to help Colombia edge defending champions Argentina 2-1 in a South American World Cup qualifier, on Tuesday.

The Argentina attack missed Lionel Messi, who was sidelined because of injury and strikers Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez failed to make an impact in the absence of their talisman.

Yerson Mosquera opened the scoring in the 25th minute but Argentina equalised in the 48th when Nico Gonzalez capitalized on a defensive blunder from the Colombians. Rodríguez' 60th-minute penalty, which was awarded after a video review, secured the win at the Metropolitano Stadium.

“It is a great win against an Argentina team that has won it all," Rodríguez said.

“The weather was tough, it was so hot, but we had an excellent match. It is a fair win.”

World Cup champion Argentina lifted the Copa America trophy after a 1-0 overtime victory over Colombia in July.

Colombia, who hadn't beaten Argentina since 2019, are still unbeaten in South American World Cup qualifying.

Indonesia frustrate Australia as Saudis, Korea and Japan secure World Cup wins

IMAGE: Australia's Jackson Irvine and Indonesia's Nathan Tjoe a On viie for possession during their Group C AFC World Cup Qualifiers during their Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday. Photograph: Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters

Australia endured a disappointing evening in Asia's World Cup qualifying on Tuesday as Graham Arnold's side were held to a 0-0 draw by Indonesia while Saudi Arabia defeated China, South Korea sealed a 3-1 win over Oman and Japan thrashed Bahrain.

There was frustration, too, for Asian champions Qatar, who drew 2-2 with North Korea in Group A as Iran downed the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan beat Kyrgyzstan to make it two wins from two.

The Australians faced Indonesia in Jakarta hoping to bounce back from their opening 1-0 loss against Bahrain in Group C but teenage forward Nestory Irankunda went closest for the Socceroos when he hit the post with a low drive in the 33rd minute.

The Saudis, also in Group C, fought back from going behind to an own goal from Ali Lajami in the 14th minute to pick up three points against China in Dalian.

Roberto Mancini's side were reduced to 10 men when Mohammed Kanno was dismissed for kicking out at Jiang Shenglong but Hassan Kadish headed in Nasser Al-Dawsari's corner to level shortly before halftime.

Kadish then decided the game with a powerful 90th-minute header after Salem Al-Dawsari had earlier hit the crossbar.

Japan top Group C with maximum points as two goals each from Ayase Ueda and Hidemasa Morita saw Hajime Moriyasu's side hand their hosts Bahrain a comprehensive 5-0 defeat, with Koki Ogawa completing the scoring in Riffa.

Uzbekistan moved to the summit in Group A when a 72nd-minute goal from Oston Urunov sealed a 3-2 win over Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek as Srecko Katanec's side picked up their second win in a row.

The Uzbeks are joined on six points by Iran, after Mehdi Ghayedi whipped in a clinical finish in first-half injury time to hand Paulo Bento's UAE a 1-0 defeat in Al Ain.

North Korea frustrated the Qataris in the pouring rain in Vientiane when Kang Kuk Chol cracked in a 50th-minute free kick to earn his side 2-2 draw despite playing much of the game with 10 men following Jang Kuk Chol's red card.

In Group B, Son Heung-min scored South Korea's crucial second in Muscat against Oman to seal his side's first win of the third round after Hwang Hee-chan had his opener cancelled out by Jung Seung-hyun's own goal.

Son netted with eight minutes remaining and Joo Min-kyu put the result beyond doubt deep in injury time to lift the pressure on head coach Hong Myung-bo following an opening 0-0 draw with Palestine.

The Koreans are in a three-way tie at the top of the standings after Jordan followed up their opening draw with Kuwait to defeat Palestine 3-1 in Kuala Lumpur, with Yazan Al-Naimat scoring twice.

Iraq are also on four points having been held to a 0-0 draw by hosts Kuwait despite playing the majority of the game with 10 men following Rebin Sulaka's seventh minute sending off.