Rithvik Bollipalli-Nicolas Barrientos win Chile Open

IMAGE: India's Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and Colombia's Nicolas Barrientos celebrate with their trophies after the Chile Open final in Santiago on Saturday. Photograph: Instagram

India's Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and his Colombian partner Nicolas Barrientos stunned top seeds Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni of Argentina in straight sets to win the Chile Open tennis tournament in Santiago on Saturday.

The unseeded Indo-Colombian pair defeated Gonzalez and Molteni 6-3, 6-2 in the final that lasted for a little over an hour.

Bollipalli and Barrientos dominated from the word go and served 11 aces in the match as against their opponent's just one en route to winning the ATP 250 tournament.