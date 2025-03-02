Eight-minute VAR check at Bournemouth is new English record

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
March 02, 2025 05:12 IST

'It's not football any more; this is embarrassing'

A big screen displays a VAR review message during the FA Cup fifth round match between AFC Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, on Saturday.

IMAGE: A big screen displays a VAR review message during the FA Cup fifth round match between AFC Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, on Saturday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

The first weekend of semi-automated off-side decisions in English soccer descended into confusion on Saturday as Bournemouth had a goal ruled out after a record eight-minute VAR check.

Bournemouth, who eventually beat Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers on penalties in the FA Cup fifth round after a 1-1 draw, thought they had doubled their lead when defender Milos Kerkez scored in the 35th-minute goal.

 

However, new technology could not be used because the six-yard area was too crowded and VAR officials had to revert to manually drawing lines before disallowing the goal.

Fellow defender Dean Huijsen was adjudged to have been in an offside position as Kerkez's effort brushed his shoulder before going in to the net.

The VAR check was further complicated as VAR officials Timothy Wood and Darren England also had to also examine the possibility of hand balls prior to the tight offside call.

Both sets of fans voiced their disapproval at the interminable wait, chanting "it's not football any more" and "this is embarrassing".

Referee Sam Barrott, who eventually announced the decision to the crowd via a microphone, had to explain to the respective managers and players what was happening during the delay.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
