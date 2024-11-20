News
Bihar announces cash bonus for women's hockey champs

Bihar announces cash bonus for women's hockey champs

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 20, 2024 20:58 IST
IMAGE: Victorious Team India pose with their winner's medals after beating China. Photograph: Hockey India / X

The Bihar government has decided to award Rs 10 lakh to each and every playing member of the Indian women's hockey team that won the Asian Champions Trophy here on Wednesday, beating reigning Olympic medallist China 1-0 in the final.

 

"Each player in the squad will receive Rs 10 lakh in recognition of their outstanding performance at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium during the course of the tournament," a press release stated.

Even chief coach Harendra Singh and his support staff will be handsomely rewarded by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government.

"In addition to this, chief coach Harendra Singh was rewarded with Rs 10 lakh, while the rest of the support staff received Rs 5 lakh each."

Top tier hockey returned to Bihar after many years and all of Indian women's team matches were held in front of a packed house.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
