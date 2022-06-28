Berrettini tests positive for COVID, out of Wimbledon

IMAGE: Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, is out of this year’s tournament. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Eighth seed Matteo Berrettini, runner-up at last year's Wimbledon, pulled out of the Championships on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, he said on Instagram.

The Italian posted, 'I have had flu symptoms and been isolating the last few days. Despite symptoms not being severe, I decided it was important to take another test this morning to protect the health and safety of my fellow competitors and everyone else involved in the tournament.'

The 26-year-old Italian, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 final, became the second player to withdraw from this year's grasscourt Grand Slam due to the coronavirus after Croatia's Marin Cilic on Monday.