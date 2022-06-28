News
Berrettini tests positive for COVID, out of Wimbledon

Berrettini tests positive for COVID, out of Wimbledon

June 28, 2022 16:03 IST
Matteo Berrettini

IMAGE: Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, is out of this year’s tournament. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Eighth seed Matteo Berrettini, runner-up at last year's Wimbledon, pulled out of the Championships on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, he said on Instagram.

The Italian posted, 'I have had flu symptoms and been isolating the last few days. Despite symptoms not being severe, I decided it was important to take another test this morning to protect the health and safety of my fellow competitors and everyone else involved in the tournament.'

The 26-year-old Italian, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 final, became the second player to withdraw from this year's grasscourt Grand Slam due to the coronavirus after Croatia's Marin Cilic on Monday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
