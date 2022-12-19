News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Benzema pulls the curtains on duty for Les Bleus

Benzema pulls the curtains on duty for Les Bleus

December 19, 2022 21:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

France's Karim Benzema arrives in Doha for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

IMAGE: France's Karim Benzema arrives in Doha for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Photograph: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

France striker Karim Benzema announced his retirement from international football on his 35th birthday on Monday, a day after Les Bleus lost to Argentina on penalties in the World Cup final.

Ballon d'Or winner Benzema, who scored 37 times in 97 appearances, was expected to lead the line for France in Qatar but missed the World Cup after suffering a thigh injury in training the day before the start of the tournament.

"I made the effort and mistakes it took to be where I am today and I'm proud of it! I wrote my story and ours is ending," Benzema wrote on Twitter.

 

Benzema made his international debut in 2007. He played at the European Championship in 2008 and 2012 as well as the 2014 World Cup but was omitted from the next two major tournament squads over a blackmail scandal.

He was recalled for Euro 2020 last year, where Didier Deschamps' side suffered an early exit, and helped France win the Nations League in October 2021.

Benzema enjoyed a stellar campaign with Real Madrid last season, scoring 44 goals in 46 games in all competitions as he inspired them to a La Liga and Champions League double.

Since his return to the international team, Benzema had scored 10 goals in 16 appearances but was forced to sit out France's defence of the World Cup, which ended in a 4-2 defeat on penalties to Argentina in Sunday's final.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Donald excited about growing hunger in the B'desh team
Donald excited about growing hunger in the B'desh team
England's Rizwan Ahmed has a cracker of a debut
England's Rizwan Ahmed has a cracker of a debut
Hazlewood recovery gives selectors a headache
Hazlewood recovery gives selectors a headache
Police detains pro-Maharashtra leaders in Belagavi
Police detains pro-Maharashtra leaders in Belagavi
Constitutional court can't check littering, etc: HC
Constitutional court can't check littering, etc: HC
BPL families will get LPG cylinder at Rs 500: Gehlot
BPL families will get LPG cylinder at Rs 500: Gehlot
Deccan Chronicle promoters get Rs 4.29 cr notice
Deccan Chronicle promoters get Rs 4.29 cr notice

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Post '86 Argentinians finally savour the triumph

Post '86 Argentinians finally savour the triumph

Blind cricket in India needs a look

Blind cricket in India needs a look

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances