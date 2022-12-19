News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hazlewood recovery gives selectors a headache

Hazlewood recovery gives selectors a headache

December 19, 2022 18:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Australia's Josh Hazlewood shouts in appeal

IMAGE: Australia's Josh Hazlewood shouts in appeal. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Australia's selectors may be faced with a tough call between retaining Scott Boland or replacing him with regular paceman Josh Hazlewood as the hosts look to seal a series win over South Africa at the 'Boxing Day' test in Melbourne.

Boland slotted in for the injured Hazlewood in the second and final test against West Indies as well as the Proteas series-opener in Brisbane, which Australia won by six wickets on Sunday.

The late-bloomer grabbed four wickets at the Gabba and is a specialist at his home Melbourne Cricket Ground where he celebrated a seven-wicket debut in the Ashes last year.

 

Selectors chairman George Bailey said Hazlewood was fast coming back into the frame, though, as he recovered from a side strain, giving the panel a nice headache.

"(Boland) was on the radar for the MCG last year because of exactly what we’ve seen him do," Bailey said on Monday.

"He bashes a length, and his ability to take multiple wickets in the same over speaks to how consistent he is and the questions he asks of the batter right from ball one."

"He’s going fantastically (but) Josh is recovering really well."

"He had another really good hit-out (on Sunday) and is close to 90% I reckon."

"He’ll keep building and clearly we’ve got a decision to make, but it’s a good problem to have."

Australia completed victory at the Gabba in two days, batting marginally better than the Proteas on a perilous, grassy pitch that South Africa captain Dean Elgar complained was unfair to the batters.

Thirty-four wickets fell, including the four that Australia lost chasing 34 runs for victory.

South Africa's batsmen had the worst of the conditions as the pitch quickened on day two, making the relative form of the teams difficult to assess.

Bailey said he had no concerns about David Warner's lean run after the opener managed only three runs at the Gabba.

"No doubt David would be the first to say he’d like a few more runs and to be contributing a bit more," he said.

"But (we have) full confidence that will come."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Messi's victory celebrations turn violent in Kerala
Messi's victory celebrations turn violent in Kerala
WATCH Messi, Argentina CELEBRATE!
WATCH Messi, Argentina CELEBRATE!
Mrs Messi And Sons Celebrate Leo's Win
Mrs Messi And Sons Celebrate Leo's Win
What Puja Is Nirmalaji Performing?
What Puja Is Nirmalaji Performing?
Army will not let China change LAC, says Jaishankar
Army will not let China change LAC, says Jaishankar
Bolt, Djokovic, Pogba Party At Final
Bolt, Djokovic, Pogba Party At Final
Follow quota law for recruitment at IITs: SC
Follow quota law for recruitment at IITs: SC

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Injured Rohit Sharma ruled out of second Test?

Injured Rohit Sharma ruled out of second Test?

Cricketers to wear floppy hats in Warne tribute at MCG

Cricketers to wear floppy hats in Warne tribute at MCG

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances