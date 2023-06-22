News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Barcelona to begin title defence at Getafe

Barcelona to begin title defence at Getafe

June 22, 2023 22:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: LaLiga's fixture list for the upcoming season has been released. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Barcelona will begin their Spanish league title defence away to Getafe on Aug. 13 while Real Madrid visit Athletic Bilbao the same weekend, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Thursday.

With the renovation of Barcelona's Camp Nou already under way, the Catalan giants will host the first Clasico of the season against bitter rivals Real Madrid on matchday 11 (Oct. 29) at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium. Both teams will meet again at Santiago Bernabeu on matchday 32, on the weekend of April 21, 2024.

LaLiga's final weekend could be a high-tension climax to the season, with Barcelona visiting Europa League champions Sevilla, Real Madrid hosting Real Betis and Champions League side Real Sociedad hosting Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

 

There will be no football on New Year's Eve as the Christmas break will run from Dec. 20 until Jan. 2.

The Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia will take place between Jan. 10-14 with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Osasuna and Atletico the four participants. The Copa del Rey will start on Nov. 1 and the final will be on April 6 at La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

The 2023-24 LaLiga season will kick off on Friday, Aug. 11 and will end on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ronaldo first football player to reach this landmark!
Ronaldo first football player to reach this landmark!
India's Special Olympics team secures 55 medals
India's Special Olympics team secures 55 medals
The Unsung Hero Of India's '83 Triumph
The Unsung Hero Of India's '83 Triumph
Deloitte, 3 board members sever ties with Byju's
Deloitte, 3 board members sever ties with Byju's
Patna gears up for mega anti-BJP Oppn meet
Patna gears up for mega anti-BJP Oppn meet
5 lakh people, 3.5 lakh animals hit in Assam floods
5 lakh people, 3.5 lakh animals hit in Assam floods
People-to-people ties real engine of Indo-US ties: PM
People-to-people ties real engine of Indo-US ties: PM

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

City's treble-winning hero heads to Barcelona!

City's treble-winning hero heads to Barcelona!

Why India's Coach Was Given A Red Card!

Why India's Coach Was Given A Red Card!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances