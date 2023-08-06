News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Prannoy goes down fighting in Australian Open final

Prannoy goes down fighting in Australian Open final

Source: PTI
August 06, 2023 14:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: H S Prannoy lost a three-game thriller to China's Weng Hong Yang in the men's singles final. Photograph: BAI Media/Twitter

H S Prannoy finished runner-up at the Australian Open Super 500 badminton tournament after losing a three-game thriller to China's Weng Hong Yang in the men's singles final in Sydney on Sunday.

 

The 31-year-old from Kerala bounced back from an opening game reversal but squandered a five-point lead in the decider and a championship point to go down 9-21, 23-21, 20-22 to World No 24 Weng in an edge-of-the-seat final.

The only time the two met earlier, Prannoy had beaten Weng in another three-game humdinger to claim the Malaysia Masters in May.

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300 in order. One other category of tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

The Super 500 is a Grade 2 (level 4) event in the BWF tournament ranking system.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'If not Paris, India will definitely win gold in LA'
'If not Paris, India will definitely win gold in LA'
From where did Aditi, Deotale start their journey?
From where did Aditi, Deotale start their journey?
Aditi becomes youngest ever world champion!
Aditi becomes youngest ever world champion!
Monsoon session: No-trust debate focus of last week
Monsoon session: No-trust debate focus of last week
PIX: Simone Biles's sensational return!
PIX: Simone Biles's sensational return!
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Fresh violence in Manipur, 15 houses torched, man shot
Fresh violence in Manipur, 15 houses torched, man shot

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

How Prannoy turned his career around

How Prannoy turned his career around

PIX: Simone Biles's sensational return!

PIX: Simone Biles's sensational return!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances