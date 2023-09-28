News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Badminton at Asian Games: Women sail into team quarters

Badminton at Asian Games: Women sail into team quarters

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 28, 2023 09:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

PV Sindhu

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/X

Indian women's badminton team thrashed Mongolia 3-0 to sail into the quarterfinals of the team championships of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.

In a clash between two lop-sided sides, it was two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu who started the proceedings with a 21-3 21-3 win over Myagmartseren Ganbaatar in the first singles.

 

In the second singles, Ashmita Chaliha dished out a clinical 21-2 21-3 win over Kherlen Darkhanbaatar before Anupama Upadhyaya claimed another dominating 21-0 21-2 win against Khulangoo Baatar in the third singles.

India will face a formidable Thailand in the quarterfinals.

With former world champion Ratchanok Intanon, world no. 12 Pornpawee Chochuwong and world no. 17 Supanida Katethong in their ranks, it will be a tough task for India to tame the Thailand team.

Sindhu said, "It's a good start. An easy match. I've been really excited about coming here and it's finally started. It's time for us to get our preparations going."

"The team event is a knockout so if we win 3-0 we're on to the next round and play Thailand next. We have a strong women's team this time and it's important that we make that work. We have good doubles pairs too." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Asian Games: Ramkumar-Saketh pair ensures medal
Asian Games: Ramkumar-Saketh pair ensures medal
Asian Games: India's Schedule on September 28
Asian Games: India's Schedule on September 28
Meet the accidental shooter who beat China's best!
Meet the accidental shooter who beat China's best!
PIX: Novak Djokovic's stunning golf debut!
PIX: Novak Djokovic's stunning golf debut!
The Incomparable Waheeda Rehman
The Incomparable Waheeda Rehman
Roshibina dedicates silver medal to struggling Manipur
Roshibina dedicates silver medal to struggling Manipur
What I Discover When I Open A Heart?
What I Discover When I Open A Heart?

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

Asian Games: India's 10m air pistol team strikes GOLD

Asian Games: India's 10m air pistol team strikes GOLD

Asian Games: Roshibina Devi bags silver in 60kg wushu

Asian Games: Roshibina Devi bags silver in 60kg wushu

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances