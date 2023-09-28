Badminton at Asian Games: Women sail into team quarters

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/X

Indian women's badminton team thrashed Mongolia 3-0 to sail into the quarterfinals of the team championships of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.

In a clash between two lop-sided sides, it was two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu who started the proceedings with a 21-3 21-3 win over Myagmartseren Ganbaatar in the first singles.

In the second singles, Ashmita Chaliha dished out a clinical 21-2 21-3 win over Kherlen Darkhanbaatar before Anupama Upadhyaya claimed another dominating 21-0 21-2 win against Khulangoo Baatar in the third singles.

India will face a formidable Thailand in the quarterfinals.

With former world champion Ratchanok Intanon, world no. 12 Pornpawee Chochuwong and world no. 17 Supanida Katethong in their ranks, it will be a tough task for India to tame the Thailand team.

Sindhu said, "It's a good start. An easy match. I've been really excited about coming here and it's finally started. It's time for us to get our preparations going."

"The team event is a knockout so if we win 3-0 we're on to the next round and play Thailand next. We have a strong women's team this time and it's important that we make that work. We have good doubles pairs too."