News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Back with a bang! Gavi ends injury layoff

Back with a bang! Gavi ends injury layoff

October 21, 2024 13:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Barcelona's Gavi

IMAGE: Barcelona's Gavi celebrates with Lamine Yamal after the match. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Barcelona midfielder Gavi said on Sunday he was thrilled to be back on the pitch after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament 11 months ago.

The 20-year-old underwent surgery after suffering the injury in Spain's Euro 2024 qualifying win over Georgia last year, and missed the rest of the season, along with Spain's triumph at the Euros.

He made his return on Sunday, coming on as a substitute during Barcelona's 5-1 win over Sevilla in LaLiga, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

 

"I'm very happy to be back with the team. I've been dreaming about this moment for many months and I'm grateful to everyone because they've made it so much easier for me," an emotional Gavi told Movistar Plus.

"The worst thing during the layoff is not playing with my team mates. Seeing the team from the outside is very hard and gives you a different perspective, you learn that you have to enjoy every moment and appreciate things.

"I feel very lucky to be here today, recovered, because this is my life and what I've been doing all my life and I've missed it a lot... When you see all the fans and teammates over there and they show you that they love you and appreciate you, you feel very lucky."

Barcelona are top of the LaLiga standings on 27 points, three ahead Real Madrid in second and seven clear of Atletico Madrid in third.

They will host Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday before travelling to the Spanish capital to face rivals Real Madrid in LaLiga on Saturday.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Neymar back on the pitch after lengthy injury layoff
Neymar back on the pitch after lengthy injury layoff
Messi's Inter Miami to feature in FIFA Club World Cup
Messi's Inter Miami to feature in FIFA Club World Cup
What's Neeraj's advice to the youth
What's Neeraj's advice to the youth
SEE: Kiwis' Victory Song Melts Hearts
SEE: Kiwis' Victory Song Melts Hearts
Recipe: Paneer Patties & Veggies
Recipe: Paneer Patties & Veggies
New Zealand's Historic Weekend: 5 Titles in 5 Days!
New Zealand's Historic Weekend: 5 Titles in 5 Days!
'This Test Wasn't Rohit's Greatest'
'This Test Wasn't Rohit's Greatest'

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

Stones' last-gasp header helps City break club record

Stones' last-gasp header helps City break club record

ISL: Late heroics help Blasters down Mohammedan SC

ISL: Late heroics help Blasters down Mohammedan SC

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances