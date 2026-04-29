Ayush Shetty Keeps India In Thomas Cup Tie Against China

Ayush Shetty's resilient comeback provided a glimmer of hope for India as they trail China 1-2 in the Thomas Cup Finals after Lakshya Sen and the doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered narrow defeats.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India trails China 1-2 in the Thomas Cup Group A tie after early losses from Lakshya Sen and the doubles team.

Ayush Shetty secured a crucial win against Weng Hong Yang, reducing the deficit for India in the Thomas Cup.

Lakshya Sen lost a close match to Li Shi Feng despite a strong performance at the All England Championships.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty narrowly lost to Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang after saving multiple match points in the Thomas Cup.

India were on the back foot after Lakshya Sen and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost close encounters to concede a 0-2 lead.

Under pressure, Ayush delivered, recovering from a game down to beat Weng Hong Yang 17-21, 21-13, 21-15 in the second singles and reduce the margin.

Ayush Shetty's Crucial Thomas Cup Victory

In the remaining matches, the doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun will take on He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu, while HS Prannoy is set to face Lu Guang Zu.

Lakshya, a 2021 world championships bronze medallist, had beaten world No. 7 Li Shi Feng en route to a runner-up finish at the All England Championships last month but he could not replicate that form in the decider, going down 19-21 21-8 12-21 in the first singles.

India had hoped to level the tie through the world No. 4 pair of Satwik and Chirag but the duo saved five match points before losing 13-21 21-13 24-26 to Paris Olympics silver medallists Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.

Key Moments From Ayush Shetty's Match

In the opening game, Ayush stayed in touch early but from 17-17, Weng pulled away, sealing the opening game when the Indian hit the net.

The Indian responded aggressively after the change of ends, racing to 7-1 and stretching it to 14-7 with a barrage of smashes. He brought up seven game points with a sharp cross-court hit and converted it with a delicate net finish.

In the decider, Ayush surged to 8-4, showing sharper anticipation and court coverage, even diving to keep rallies alive. Weng clawed back to 9-8 and then 10-10, but a superb push at the backline gave Ayush the edge at the interval.

Lakshya Sen's Performance Against Li Shi Feng

Reading his opponent well, Ayush moved to 17-13 before sealing it in style, earning five match points with a deceptive return. Weng eventually smashed long as Ayush wrapped up a gritty comeback to keep India alive.

Lagging behind 3-6, Lakshya mixed his attack with a cross-court slice and a sharp smash before clawing back as Li went wide. The two traded steep smashes before Li capitalised on a series of weak lifts to move ahead 10-8 and carry a slender advantage into the break.

Lakshya erased the deficit after the interval and edged ahead 14-13, but the contest turned into a tight slugfest with both players locked at 19-19 before Li produced two decisive points to take the opening game.

The second game was a one-way traffic as Lakshya raced to 5-0 and then 11-2, aided by a string of unforced errors from Li. The Indian maintained relentless pressure to force a decider.

In the third game, Lakshya trailed 1-4 but recovered to make it 7-7. However, Li opened up a cushion at the interval after forcing errors from the Indian.

Lakshya briefly threatened at 10-12 after winning a long rally with a precise cross-court return, but repeated errors on his smashes allowed Li to regain control.

The Chinese shuttler stretched the lead to 17-12 and soon earned eight match points, converting the opportunity with a clinical cross-court smash.

Satwik-Chirag's Close Doubles Match

The Indian pair was level at 8-8 in the opening game before the Chinese surged ahead to 15-10 with aggressive play and superior service control. They earned eight game points and converted after a service error from Satwik.

After the change of sides, Satwik and Chirag flipped the script, racing to 13-6 by targeting awkward placements and forcing errors, especially at the net. They closed out the game comfortably to force a decider.

The third game turned into a roller-coaster, with neither pair giving an inch as they moved neck and neck from 7-7 to 10-10. The Indians edged ahead to 16-12, but Wang's brilliance and a few errors from Chirag helped China claw back to level terms.

Liang and Wang earned multiple match points but failed to convert, with nerves creeping in at crucial moments. The Indians too faltered under pressure, and after a series of missed opportunities on both sides, the Chinese pair finally sealed the match on their sixth match point when Satwik found the net.