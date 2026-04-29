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Sabalenka stunned as Baptiste saves 6 match points at Madrid Open

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April 29, 2026 12:13 IST

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Hailey Baptiste delivered a stunning upset at the Madrid Open, defeating world number one Aryna Sabalenka and advancing to the semi-finals after saving six match points.

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her quarter final match against Hailey Baptiste. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Key Points

  • Hailey Baptiste defeated world number one Aryna Sabalenka at the Madrid Open.
  • Baptiste saved six match points to secure her place in the semi-finals.
  • This victory marks Baptiste's first win against a top-five player.
  • Baptiste is set to achieve a career-high ranking following her performance at the Madrid Open.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka suffered a shock 2-6, 6-2, 7-6(6) defeat by Hailey Baptiste at the Madrid Open on Tuesday as the American produced the biggest win of her career after saving six match points to reach the semi-finals for the first time.

The 24-year-old Baptiste, seeded 30, claimed her first victory over a top-five player, handing defending champion Sabalenka only her second defeat of the season.

 

Baptiste Advances to Face Andreeva

Hailey Baptiste

IMAGE: Hailey Baptiste celebrates winning her quarter final match against Aryna Sabalenka. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

The 30th seed will now face world number nine Mirra Andreeva, after the Russian got past Canada's Leylah Fernandez 7-6(1) 6-3 in the quarter-finals earlier on Tuesday.

"Incredible. Super proud of myself," Baptiste said. "It was a super tight match, 7-6 in the third. Had to fight off match points. I'm really happy right now.

"It just shows me where my game lies. I've always believed it. Now I'm starting to put it into action and the world is seeing it as well."

Top Seeds Fall at Madrid Open

The defeat of top-seeded Belarusian Sabalenka is the latest upset at the WTA 1000 clay tournament that has seen the top seven seeds knocked out.

Baptiste is guaranteed to reach a career-high ranking of at least 24th after also reaching the Miami Open quarter-finals last month, where she lost to Sabalenka.

Source: REUTERS
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