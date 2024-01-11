News
Australian Open: Watch out for these stars!

Australian Open: Watch out for these stars!

January 11, 2024 18:00 IST
Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Three contenders for the men's singles title at the Australian Open, which starts on Sunday:

ALEXANDER ZVEREV (GERMANY)

Ranking: 6

There was little optimism around Alexander Zverev at the start of last season, with the German miles off the pace when he arrived at the Australian Open after undergoing ankle surgery and suffering from a bone edema.

This time around, though, the Olympic champion appears close to his best after working his way back to full fitness and making deep runs at the French and US Opens, while also picking up trophies in Chengdu and Hamburg.

 

Zverev impressed with Germany at the United Cup, winning singles matches against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Hubert Hurkacz, Lorenzo Sonego, Adrian Mannarino and Alex de Minaur to power his side to victory at the team tournament.

Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS (GREECE)

Ranking: 7

Tsitsipas began 2023 by reaching the Australian Open final but failed to build on that early-season promise, suffering a fourth-round defeat at Wimbledon and exiting the U.S. Open in the second round after losing to a qualifier.

With his only trophy of a disappointing year coming at Los Cabos, Tsitsipas has spoken about his need for a mental reset and the Australian Open is the perfect opportunity to do just that.

The 25-year-old has reached the semi-finals in four of his last five appearances at Melbourne Park, and his all-court game and massive serve, coupled with vocal support from the city's Greek community, could help him take the next step and become the first Grand Slam champion from his country.

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

HOLGER RUNE (DENMARK) 

Ranking: 8

After a barnstorming end to 2022 in which he dispatched five top-10 players to win the Paris Masters, Rune reached the quarter-finals of Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2023, while also making it to two ATP 1000 finals at Rome and Monte Carlo.

With six-times major winner Boris Becker and Severin Luthi, a long-time mentor to Swiss great Roger Federer, now part of his coaching set-up, Rune looks primed for a storming 2024.

The Dane's season began on a positive note with the 20-year-old reaching the Brisbane International final and he clearly has confidence in his abilities.

"I believe I can be a multiple Grand Slam champion," he told reporters in the build-up to the Australian Open. "I know it's going to take a lot of work and I've been doing my work in the pre-season so far, and been really, really willing to improve."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
