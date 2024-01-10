News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » ATP roundup: Tommy Paul seals place in quarters

ATP roundup: Tommy Paul seals place in quarters

Source: PTI
January 10, 2024 22:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Tommy Paul beats Alex Bolt to enter the quarters. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

Tommy Paul led a parade of seeded players into the quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Adelaide International in Australia.

Paul, the top seed, used 11 aces and three service breaks to top Alex Bolt of Australia 6-3, 6-2 in 70 minutes. No. 2 Nicolas Jarry of Chile had a tougher match against Italian Matteo Arnaldi in winning 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Other seeded players to win were No. 3 Sebastian Korda, No. 4 Lorenzo Musetti of Italy, No. 7 Czech Jiri Lehecka and No. 8 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

 

Non-seeded players to advance to the quarterfinals were Christopher O'Connell of Australia and Jack Draper of Great Britain.

ASB Classic

Top seed Ben Shelton recorded 10 aces and won 80 percent of points on his first serve to defeat Hungarian Fabian Marozsan 6-3, 6-4 and move to the quarterfinals in Auckland, New Zealand.

Second-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain eliminated Luca Van Assche of France with a 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-1 win to also qualify for the quarters.

Players also moving on include a trio of upset winners in straight sets: France's Alexandre Muller, who took out No. 3 Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina; Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, who defeated No. 7 Sebastian Ofner of Austria; and Taro Daniel of Japan, a winner over No. 8 Max Purcell of Australia.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
WTA and ATP to restrict number of evening matches
WTA and ATP to restrict number of evening matches
Why Kohli will sit out of T20 opener Vs Afghanistan
Why Kohli will sit out of T20 opener Vs Afghanistan
Kuldeep Yadav's rise and Yuzvendra Chahal's fall
Kuldeep Yadav's rise and Yuzvendra Chahal's fall
Maha speaker crowns Shinde as boss of real Shiv Sena
Maha speaker crowns Shinde as boss of real Shiv Sena
'We will continue with Rohit-Jaiswal combination'
'We will continue with Rohit-Jaiswal combination'
Review pleas filed in SC against Art 370 order
Review pleas filed in SC against Art 370 order
Renault plans 5 new cars in 3 years
Renault plans 5 new cars in 3 years

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Still driven at 36, Djokovic poised for Aus Open win

Still driven at 36, Djokovic poised for Aus Open win

Tennis: Rybakina and Pegula battle into quarters

Tennis: Rybakina and Pegula battle into quarters

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances